New Year Brings New Faces to Office: City Council, School Committee Members Are Inaugurated

Members of the 2022-23 Revere City Council and Revere School Committee received their oaths of offices at the city’s Inauguration Ceremonies Monday night at City Hall.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oaths to Councillors-at-Large Gerry Visconti, George Rotondo, and Marc Silvestri, and Ward Councillors Joanne McKenna, Anthony Cogliandro, Patrick Keefe, Al Fiore, and Richard Serino. Councillors-at-Large Steven Morabito and Dan Rizzo and Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novosesky were unable to attend the ceremony.

City Council Vice President Richard Serino and President Gerry Visconti at the inauguration ceremony.

School Committee member and former Supt. of Schools Carol Tye is pictured with one of her former Revere High School students, Aisha Milbury Ellis, who was inaugurated Monday night as a new member of the School Committee.

New Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri signs the official city register as City Clerk Ashley Melnik records the moment for history Monday night at Revere City Hall.

Also receiving their oaths in the City Council Chambers were School Committee members Carol Tye, Donna Bronsdon-Rizzo, Susan Gravellese, Aisha Milbury Ellis, and John Kingston. School Committee member Michael Ferrante was unable to attend the ceremony. Mayor Brian Arrigo is the ex-officio chair of the School Committee.

Melnik began the ceremony, which had limited attendance due to COVID-19, by introducing the honored guests in attendance, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly, State Rep. Jeffrey Turco, and Revere Election Commissioner Paul Fahey.

Melnik, who did a superb job presiding over the brief but elegant ceremony, offered her personal congratulations to the new Council and School Committee at the end of the program that was broadcast live on Revere TV.

Visconti, Serino Elected Council Leaders for 2022

The Council unanimously elected Gerry Visconti as Council president and Richard Serino as Council vice president during an organizational meeting following the inauguration ceremony.

Both councillors, who are beginning their second terms in office, delivered, brief acceptance speeches.

“I would like to first thank my colleagues on the Council for electing me to this position,” said Visconti. “I’m humbled and I’m honored to lead this Council in 2022, and I look forward to working with all of you, along with Mayor Arrigo and his administration to continue to move this city forward. Thank you very much.”

“I just want to thank my colleagues for this incredible opportunity to serve as vice president this year,” said Serino. “I’m looking forward to serving with Council President Visconti and working with Mayor Arrigo and all of you guys to continue to advance the city forward. So, thank you, and let’s get to work, guys.”

Bronsdon-Rizzo Elected SC Vice Chair; Gravellese Elected SC Secretary

Mayor Arrigo, in his capacity as chair of the School Committee, led an organizational meeting following the inauguration ceremony.

In unanimous votes, Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo was elected vice-chair while Susan Gravellese was elected secretary.

The Committee voted to continue the policy of holding regular meetings on the third Tuesday of each month.