The Revere High School Powder Puff team will play Winthrop High School in the annual Power Puff game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Miller Field in Winthrop.

Members of the two schools’ senior classes will compete in a flag football game, part of a tradition going back decades.

Both teams have been practicing in preparation for the annual game, and a good crowd is expected to be in attendance.

Last year’s game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.