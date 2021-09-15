Lenny Piazza Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Leonard Piazza Scholarship committee is pleased to announce the following students as recipients for 2021: Joshua Chaves, Ashley Fitzgerald, Thomas O’Shea, Kaleigh Snook, Gianna Stickney– and a donation to the Everett High School Band to aid in their awesome trip in December to play at the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. These students have worked hard to move on to college, and we hope this will help in their quest.

Lenny was involved in education for his entire career, and involved with the city of Everett in many ways, and always willing to lend a hand. Through the efforts of family and friends, these scholarships help to continue his love of helping others.

All of this is done with the help of many people, and this year’s fundraiser is coming soon. Help may be given in many ways. This year’s event will be held on October 2, 2021, with golf at the Hillview Country Club in N. Reading, followed by a get together at the Moose Lodge- also in N. Reading.

Those wishing to help us continue may do so in many ways– golf & dinner, or attend the dinner, take part in the raffle by donating a gift, buying tickets, etc., or simply by making a donation and sponsoring a whole.

Feel free to contact any of the family members, or emailing questions to [email protected] Thank you to all who have helped in the past, and in the future.