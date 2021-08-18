New Revere High sports season begins Friday

Can the summer really be over – and the Revere High School sports pre-season really be here?

Well, summer officially doesn’t end until next month, but the Revere High fall sports season is upon us.

Athletes on the RHS football and golf teams will begin pre-season practices Friday. Lou Cicatelli (football) and Brandon Pezzuto (golf) are returning as head coaches. Pezzuto’s golfers will have a co-op arrangement with Malden, meaning students from the two schools will form one varsity golf team.

“We have a great relationship with Malden, and we’re thrilled to be able to co-op with them,” said Shea.

On Monday, Revere’s volleyball (head coach Lianne Mimmo), girls soccer (Megan O’Donnell), boys soccer (Manny Lopes), field hockey (Briana Scata), boys cross country (Mike Flynn) and girls cross country (Katie Sinnott) teams will begin their pre-season schedule of workouts.

Revere High teams will compete in the Greater Boston League. Lynn Classical and Lynn English are the newest members of the GBL, having moved from the Northeastern Conference during the past year.

Revere football will open its season against Peabody Sept. 10 at Harry Della Russo Stadium. The Patriots will be hosting top-ranked Everett High this year.

“I’m sure that game [versus Everett] will draw a great crowd,” said Shea. “I know they have an exceptional team.” Shea will be announcing a new head cheerleading coach this week. Julianne Falzarano, who has successfully guided the team for the past 14 years, is taking a new position as assistant principal at Revere High. Shea is also beginning an application process for the softball and boys hockey positions following the decision of Joe Ciccarello to leave the school district and take a teaching position at Peabody High School.