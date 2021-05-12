Conscomm Approves 10-Storey Condominium Building

The Revere Conservation Commission gave its unanimous approval for an “order of conditions” for a new, 10-story, 59-unit, condominium building at 459-463 Revere Beach Boulevard.

Commission Chair Nick Moulaison and members Joseph Lavalle, Heather Legere, David Eatough, and Deborah McHatten granted developer Peter Qirici permission to move forward to the next step in the development process at the Commission’s May 5 meeting.

The proposed site on Revere Beach Boulevard currently consists of three, multi-family houses and an additional fourth lot. The three houses would be torn down to make way for the new 10-story building.

“The developer is doing everything he is supposed to be doing in terms of conservation,” said Moulaison.

The next step in the process is a presentation by the developer at the city’s Site Plan Review Committee meeting.