Bocce Court to Be Dedicated in Memory of Jerry Russo

The new bocce court on Newhall Street at the West Revere School Complex will be named in memory of Gerald “Jerry” Russo as a lasting tribute to his contributions to the Revere community.

Mr. Russo was an avid bocce player, a Ward 6 resident, and city senior worker. He passed away on January 23, 2021.

Mrs. Eileen Russo thanked Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino for proposing the bocce court be named in honor of her late husband, Jerry Russo.

“Jerry was a resident of Revere for over 50 years,” said Mrs. Russo. “He coached baseball. He was active in hockey and his kids played all the sports. He worked part-time for the Parks and Recreation Center. We’re just grateful for this kind gesture.”

The Council unanimously approved the motion to name the bocce court in honor of Mr. Russo.