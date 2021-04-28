News

Bocce Court to Be Dedicated in Memory of Jerry Russo

by  •  • 0 Comments

The new bocce court on Newhall Street at the West Revere School Complex will be named in memory of Gerald “Jerry” Russo as a lasting tribute to his contributions to the Revere community.

Mr. Russo was an avid bocce player, a Ward 6 resident, and city senior worker. He passed away on January 23, 2021.

Mrs. Eileen Russo thanked Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino for proposing the bocce court be named in honor of her late husband, Jerry Russo.

“Jerry was a resident of Revere for over 50 years,” said Mrs. Russo. “He coached baseball. He was active in hockey and his kids played all the sports. He worked part-time for the Parks and Recreation Center. We’re just grateful for this kind gesture.”

 The Council unanimously approved the motion to name the bocce court in honor of Mr. Russo.

