Obituaries 03-31-21

Louis Torrone

Former owner of East Boston Times and thoroughbred Racehorse owner and trainer

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 3 from 12 noon to 3 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals,773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Louis J. Torrone who died on Sunday, March 21 peacefully in his sleep at his Winthrop residence. He was 77 years old.

Interment will be held privately. Due to the ongoing COVID–19 Pandemic, all protocols are strictly enforced. All visitors must wear a face covering, maintain social distancing, capacity limits apply in recognition of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the CDC and the City of Revere.

Interment will be held privately. Due to the ongoing COVID–19 Pandemic, all protocols are strictly enforced. All visitors must wear a face covering, maintain social distancing, capacity limits apply in recognition of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the CDC and the City of Revere.

Louis was born and raised in Winthrop. He was a proud graduate of Winthrop High School, Class of 1961. He was a talented baseball player and catcher for the Winthrop Vikings. He was also a gifted musician as he loved playing the drums.

Louis worked alongside his father as Editor and Publisher at the East Boston Times, later succeeding his father in his retirement. Louis owned and operated the newspaper until he retired in 2004.

Louis was a well-known figure in East Boston and assisted in many fundraisers, organizations and high school sports. He was best known for all his fundraising efforts and support for the East Boston Columbus Day Parade for many years. Louis was a well-known and respected horse trainer along with his brother Richard and he owned and bred many prize-winning horses.

The beloved son of the late John Torrone and Blanche (Reppucci) Torrone, he was the dear brother of Barbara A. Pellegrino of Burlington, John A. Torrone and his wife, Virginia of Farmington Hills, MI and Richard G. “Dick” Torrone and his wife, Margaret D. “Marge” Torrone of Surfside Beach, SC and the cherished best friend of many years to Marie M. Matarese of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Central New England Equine Rescue, Inc. by visiting https://centralnewenglandequinerescue.com/ .

The staff of Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Diane Foster

Of East Boston

Diane M. (Wilkinson) Foster, 78, passed away on Saturday, March 20.

The devoted mother of Christopher Guay of Charlestown and the beloved companion of Lin Maloney, she is also survived by loving nieces and cherished friends.

In accordance with Diane’s wishes, services are private. Donations may be made in Diane’s name to the Animal Rescue League, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. To leave an online condolence please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Frances LeBlanc

Former Lincoln School Teacher’s Aide and devoted homemaker

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, April 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Frances (Palladino) LeBlanc, 73, who died on Monday, March 29 following a brief illness. Her funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 6 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and will be immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mandates from

the Commonwealth of Mass, The CDC, The City of Revere and the Archdiocese of Boston will be strictly enforced. All visitors and attendees must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery. Temperatures will be taken, and names and contact numbers must be provided prior to entering the Funeral Home and Church.

Frances was born and raised in East Boston. She was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1965. Frances worked as a reservationist at Northeast Airlines for almost 10 years.

She married Paul LeBlanc and the couple settled in Revere where they began their family. Frances was a devoted homemaker, always taking care of her family. She returned to work as a Teacher’s Aide for the City of Revere at the Lincoln School and later began to work for the Mystic Valley Elder Services, where she delivered hot meals to seniors. Frances, above all, enjoyed her family and her grandchildren. Being home and cooking for her family was where she was happiest.

The devoted wife of 51 years to Retired Boston Fire Lt. Paul R. LeBlanc of Revere, she was the loving mother of Andre R. LeBlanc and his wife, Elise of Wakefield, Jason P. Leblanc and Joseph A. LeBlanc, both of Revere;

cherished grandmother of Christina E. LeBlanc, Olivia G. LeBlanc and Drew A. LeBlanc, all of Wakefield; dear sister of Rocco A. Palladino and his wife, Sandra M. of Peabody and the late Carol Ann Faughnan and her late husband, William Faughnan; beloved aunt of Tara Murphy and her husband, Matthew of Revere, Alyssa Morales and her husband, Christopher of Peabody and the late Anthony R. Palladino and Liam Faughnan of Rowley. She is also lovingly survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send

online condolences or for more information, please visit

www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.