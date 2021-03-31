Michael Aldi and Chef Greg Reeves to debut ‘TYDE’ at Ryder

Redgate announced that restaurateur Michael Aldi will debut ‘TYDE’ this summer at the Ryder project – bringing a high-end contemporary American dining experience to the breathtaking site overlooking Revere Beach.

Executive Chef Greg Reeves’ menu will focus on locally sourced, high-quality cuts of dry aged beef and fresh-caught seafood, as well as local produce and other premium ingredients. In addition to 120 seats on the interior of TYDE, the restaurant will feature an over 100-seat outdoor dining concept that provides a relaxed, tropical vacation-like escape just steps from the front doors of Ryder residents. Ryder is located at 21 Revere Beach Boulevard.

“Revere Beach corridor is an exceptional location that rivals any other beachfront property in Massachusetts,” said Aldi, who is also the creator of Dryft and Fine Line at Redgate’s 500 Ocean Avenue. “We are taking advantage of the beachfront scene to create a vibrant new atmosphere with the goal of revitalizing the sidewalk, and bringing back the culture and excitement of everyday foot traffic.”

The four-season Lounge at TYDE will overlook the Ryder boardwalk and Atlantic Ocean, with floor-to-ceiling garage doors open in the summer months to create a magnificent al fresco dining option.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Michael Aldi to create the next great dining experience along magnificent Revere Beach,” said Chef Reeves, whose experience includes time as Chef de Cuisine at B&G Oyster and The Butchershop – establishments created by James Beard Award winner Barbara Lynch. “Our menu at TYDE will reflect our beautiful surroundings, and be built around the freshest locally sourced ingredients.”

Reeves is also the Executive Chef/Owner of Viale. He was the Executive Chef at Green Street as well as a menu consultant for Trina’s Starlite Lounge and Pier 6. He is active in several charities including Food for Free, CASPAR homeless shelter, East End House and the Taste of Cambridge.

“Michael and Chef Reeves – in creating TYDE – will really complete the dynamic living experience that we envision for residents of Ryder,” said Rachel Cuntala of Greystar – Community Manager for the Ryder project.

A grand opening is planned for summer of 2021. The Lounge at TYDE, along with Dryft, will also be serving Ryder’s exclusive ‘Ryde The Waves’ beer – a pale ale created specifically for Ryder and Revere’s top dining establishments by BearMoose Brewery owner and master brewer Andrew Gilman.

“We hope to provide a place that people are excited to get dressed up for and to have a big night out,” said Victoria Ronga, General Manager of TYDE. “Dining out is on the cusp of making a big return in 2021. We are perfectly positioned to meet what we believe will be incredible demand – particularly for outdoor, oceanfront dining.”

Ryder features dramatic outdoor murals by the talented Boston-based artists Silvia Lopez Chavez and Sneha Shrestha. The project, with 200 apartment homes in a range of configurations, is professionally managed by Greystar and takes advantage of its beachfront views with a variety of amenities – including an outdoor lap pool on a wrap-around deck, elevated courtyard, indoor and outdoor games and grilling stations.

“Our apartment communities are defining the modern Revere Beach lifestyle, and Dryft and Fine Line really established the new standard for dining and nightlife,” said Damian Szary, a Principal at Redgate. “TYDE is yet another exciting concept that contributes to that scene, while being the premier amenity for our residents and also serving the entire community and region.”

The Ryder community also features many apartment homes with unobstructed ocean views and balconies, as well as a street Cabana and Boardwalk that will include seasonal pop-up retail. Other amenities include a fitness center and studio, communal workspace with private offices, residential parking, dog run and dog wash, 24/7 package room and bike storage.

The development of Ryder adds to the growing momentum currently underway in revitalizing Revere along the Blue Line corridor, which includes Redgate’s 500 Ocean Avenue community. Redgate is also the creator of the One Beachmont community located in Revere by the MBTA Blue Line Beachmont stop.

Ryder, an oceanfront property located at 21 Revere Beach Boulevard, is a residential community that features 200-units, including studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on two parcels with a new beachfront restaurant on-site and residential parking spaces. Ryder allows residents to experience oceanfront living just minutes away from downtown Boston. For more information, visit www.liveryder.com.