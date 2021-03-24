Garfield School’s Herwig Named Health Educator of the Year

At last week’s Revere Public School Committee meeting, committee member Stacey Rizzo announced that Garfield Middle School Health Educator Jill Herwig was recently named Health Educator of the Year by the Massachusetts Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

“I have to say. It’s with great enthusiasm that I share that Jill Herwig has been announced as the Health Educator of the Year,” said Rizzo. “This is a well deserved award that recognizes Jill’s passion and dedication to her students. On top of teaching health and wellness at the Garfield Middle School Jill serves on the advisory and Grading Practices Committee, School the Improvement Council and has been a leader on the Massachusetts State advocacy team for the past four years and helped facilitate remote learning this past spring. Jill was so impressive that she was invited to present and facilitate the Eastern District of Shape America with the National Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance. Jill’s award is a great acknowledgement and something we should celebrate as a school community. I know we all join together to congratulate you on your accomplishments.”

Revere Assistant Superintendent Dr. Danielle Mokaba, who has worked closely with Herwig throughout her career, was emotional when congratulating Herwig at last week’s meeting.

“I am so proud of her,” said Mokaba. “I think one of the things that we look for when we are hiring is to find people with enthusiasm. We see these teachers with life experience and we know that if we give them a shot it could change the lives of students. I think Jill was a game changer and someone who had such a passion for what she did. I’m so glad nine years ago I was able to hire her at the Garfield School. I’ve observed her teaching over the years and I think one of the most important things is that If I can look at a teacher and say I would want my own child in her class. I wish that my own son had a middle school health experience like Jill’s class, because it is amazing. I’m so proud of her and I just wanted to congratulate her without tearing up.”

After all the kind words Herwig, who was starting to tear up, told the committee she appreciated all the praise from members.

“I appreciate all the support from all of you,” said Herwig. “Thank you.”

Rizzo offered one final parting thought, “We are all impressed with the work you do every day and we thank you for being in our Revere Schools community. We love having you.”