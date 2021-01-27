Funding for Broadway Signalization Approved

One of the busiest intersections in Revere – located at Cushman Avenue and School Street, and centered by Broadway – is about to get a compete makeover. And when all is said and done, the traffic flow on frequently clogged Broadway should improve drastically.

The City Council approved a request by Chief Finance Officer Richard Viscay that the Council supplement the $1.5 million state grant for the overhaul of the traffic signals and repaving of the crosswalks on Broadway with a city appropriation of $216,103. The money will come out of the city’s Community Investment Trust Fund.

“This is a great project where we can leverage $200,000 against a $1.5 million bond and really try to improve the traffic flow and traffic light signals on Broadway,” said Viscay, adding that the actual project is being managed by the Planning Department.

Julie DeMauro, transportation manager for the city, said the additional appropriation would go toward traffic signalization “and to bring all of the crosswalks and pedestrian signals up to ADA compliance.”

Ward 4 Councilor Patrick Keefe asked about the timeline for the project.

“The project has already gone out for bid and we have received three bids and we have not yet awarded the bid to the lowest bidder,” said DeMauro. “We would like to start the project in April so we can get everything done by September, weather permitting.”

DeMauro said the project would begin at the intersection of Beach Street and Fenno Street and encompass all intersections (that have traffic lights) through Revere Street and Malden Street.

“What about the smaller streets like Prospect Avenue and Mountain Ave that don’t have traffic lights?” asked Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky.

DeMauro said those streets would not be addressed under the project. “There would be no work done to those intersections because they have no crossing signal or pedestrian traffic lights at all,” replied DeMauro.

Ralph DeCicco, chair of the Revere Disabilities Commission, said the project will benefit disabled residents and Revere seniors. “It’s long overdue,” said DeCicco, adding that one of the greatest needs is the redesign of the Cushman-School-Broadway intersection.

“That intersection is probably going to be the most significant in terms of changes and in terms of the way the intersection functions,” said DeMauro. “There’s going to be a lot of work and rework for that intersection. You have 6-7 crosswalks all in that one intersection.”

Ward 3 Councilor Arthur Guinasso said the foot traffic is significant at that intersection “based on the fact that it’s a feeding source for three schools, the high school, the Whalen School, and the Lincoln School.”

“An upgrade in that particular case is much needed and we’ve been looking forward to this for years,” said Guinasso. “So it’s welcomed. We’re thankful it’s coming and I think this is money well spent.”