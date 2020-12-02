Councilor Novoselsky is in 14-day Quarantine

Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky is in a 14-day quarantine at his home after a member of his family tested positive last week for COVID-19.

“My son tested positive,” reported Novoselsky. He was tested last Wednesday and he received the results Thursday.”

Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky (top right), who is in quarantine at home after his son tested positive for the coronavirus, participates by remote in the Revere Traffic Commission meeting Monday.

Novoselsky was tested for the coronavirus Monday and was expecting to receive the results within 24-48 hours.

“I feel fine – it’s just being stuck in the house I don’t like,” said Novoselsky. “My son is better. In the beginning he had some symptoms, but he is fine now. His family was tested Monday.”

Novoselsky has remained active in his duties as a city councilor. Monday afternoon, Novoselsky participated in the Traffic Commission meeting via Zoom. He is closely following the progress of his proposal made at the last City Council meeting that the DPW remove all “We Buy Houses” signs from poles throughout the city.

“I was targeting those “We Buy Houses” signs, but Councilor Richard Serino wants all signs removed because there are other signs out there,” said Novoselsky.

At its Nov. 23 meeting, the City Council approved Novoselsky’s motion that Mayor Arrigo direct the DPW to remove all “We Buy Houses” signage throughout the city.