Election Set for Tuesday, Nov. 3: Early and Mail-In Voting Very Strong in Revere

The U.S. Presidential Election is bringing Revere voters to the polls in droves.

The 2020 election – which will also have contested U.S. Senate, Congress, and Suffolk County offices on the ballot – is set for this Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls opens from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Revere also has an interesting race for the local seat on the Northeast Regional School Committee. Melissa Elam Jannino, who was appointed by the City Council to the seat following the death of her father, former Regional Committeeman Ronald Jannino, is competing for a four-year term against candidate Anthony Caggiano.

Councilor-at-Large Jessica Giannino is unopposed in the Sixteenth Suffolk District State Representative election after winning the Democratic Primary in September. Giannino, who turns 29 on Oct. 30, will officially become State Rep.-Elect Jessica Giannino as soon as the results are announced Tuesday, with her inauguration as the successor to retiring State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, to be held in January at the Statehouse in Boston.

Close to 8,000 Revere residents have voted by mail and an additional 2,500 residents have participated in Early Voting at St. Anthony Church. Early Voting concludes Friday.

“It’s amazing, yea for Revere voters,” said Revere Election Commissioner Diane Colella, whose office at City Hall has been busy, to say the least.

Colella said there are 30,109 registered voters in Revere. Of that number, there are 11,795 voters registered as Democrats, 2,165 registered as Republican, and 15,868 registered as Unenrolled.

“It’s been a healthy turnout, but you always want more,” said Colella.

The turnout in Revere is expected to come close to matching the turnout for the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become the 45th President of the United States. That election drew a 72 percent turnout in Revere.

Colella thanked her staff and poll workers for their outstanding work during the entire election process.