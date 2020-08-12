City Council Will Continue ‘No Spectators” Policy

The City Council will continue its policy of not allowing spectators at its meetings due to the limited seating capacity in the Council Chambers.

The Council’s next meeting is Monday, Aug. 24, but due to Gov. Charlie Baker’s order related to the size of gatherings for events during the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no spectators allowed.

“All attendees will be able to speak at the meeting via Zoom only,” said Council President Patrick Keefe.

The Council conducted its meetings remotely for a few months before returning to the Council Chambers for an in-person meeting on July 27. Councillors will be able to participate in meetings from home and vote for motions on the agenda.

“We’ll start meeting every other week in September and we will likely be continuing the restrictions on attendance in the Chamber,” said Keefe.

Residents will be able to watch the Council meetings live on Revere TV which is headed by executive director Bob Dunbar.