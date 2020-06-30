Gravellese, Giannino Agree to Two Debates in State Rep Election

State representative candidates Joe Gravellese and Jessica Giannino have agreed to meet in two debates before the Democratic Primary Election on Sept. 1.

Gravellese and Giannino are running for the seat currently held by State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, who is retiring.

“We spoke personally the other day and had a really cordial, good conversation – we’ve been good friends for a long time,” said Gravellese during a break in his volunteer assistance at Saturday’s Free Book Drive at the Revere Public Library.

Gravellese added that he and Giannino had agreed to one traditional debate and one candidate forum where each candidate would have a set period of time to speak, with no back-and-forth debating allowed after the individual comments.

“We’re tentatively looking at mid-July for the forum and mid-August for the debate,” said Gravellese, adding that he is looking forward to the public discussions.

Giannino said she, too, is looking ahead with enthusiasm to the debates. “I am absolutely looking forward to discussing the many issues impacting our district.,” said Giannino. “From the skyrocketing unemployment and the deteriorating public health due to COVID, to the environment, education and public safety, there will be much to talk about.”

Giannino said her campaign “has been making phone calls, hosting virtual town meetings and speaking to organization about our stances.

“I look forward to being able to be out on the campaign trail as the state continue to reopen as well,” said Giannino.