Boston Mayor Walsh launches online COVID-19 dashboards

In order to keep the public abreast of the rapidly changing situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and nationwide, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced the launch of two data analytic dashboards that allow residents to easily track the number of cases in Boston and throughout the state.

Walsh said the dashboards are part of a suite of digital tools available to residents, which include a texting service available in six languages, online City services, and frequently updated resources and factsheets available on www.boston.gov/coronavirus.

According to the city’s COVID webpage the first dashboard includes a day-by-day breakdown graph of the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, and tracks daily updates from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the number of COVID-19 cases.

The second COVID-19 dashboard includes information specific to the City of Boston, including total daily cases, recovered cases, and total cases over time. The dashboard also tracks the levels of testing done throughout the United States.

Walsh said that together these dashboards reflect up-to-date information about the status of coronavirus in Boston, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the United States as a whole.

“Ensuring residents have accurate, up to date information about the coronavirus is critical during this challenging time,” said Walsh. “These dashboards are another resource for residents to gather information and stay informed as we follow public health guidelines to keep ourselves and each other safe.”

This data is updated when public data is released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH). The CDC updates their numbers each afternoon, Monday-Friday, and the MDPH updates their numbers each afternoon. The dashboards were created by the Department of Innovation and Technology’s Citywide Analytics Team.

Additional resources and information about COVID-19 is available at www.boston.gov/coronavirus.