Additional Restrictions at Revere Beach Effective Tomorrow, April 3

Mayor Arrigo Joins El Planeta for Facebook Live, Highlighting Multilingual Outreach Campaign – Stay Home, Save Lives

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for further spread of the virus. As of today, April 2, 2020, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 194 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere.

Today Governor Baker issued an emergency order to implement additional measures to limit overcrowding and reduce risks at state parks and beaches, including Revere Beach State Reservation. The order prohibits:



All sitting, sunbathing and other stationary recreational activities

Athletic and recreational activities that bring participants into close, physical contact

On-street parking along the ocean side of Revere Beach Boulevard

These restrictions support the City’s efforts to reduce activity and congestion along Revere Beach. Since March 28, all restaurants along Revere Beach Boulevard have voluntarily shifted to delivery-only or closed.

“I want to thank Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito for continuing to work closely with our team to address public safety concerns at Revere Beach and supporting us in protecting our residents,” Mayor Arrigo said. “Revere Beach continues to be an area where we are seeing groups of people congregating and not abiding by social distancing guidelines. We are doing everything we can to make sure our residents understand that staying at home will save lives.”

Tonight at 6PM, Mayor Arrigo will join Tibisay Zea of El Planeta for a Facebook Live discussion on City response efforts and to answer questions. The public can join the conversation via the El Planeta Facebook page.Tonight’s Facebook Live is the second in a series of virtual town halls, part of the City’s targeted multilingual outreach and education campaign — Stay Home, Save Lives — focused on the critical role every Revere resident plays in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home.

The Mayor is being briefed daily by members of his Emergency Response Team to coordinate efforts across City departments. He and City officials continue to join daily briefings with state and federal officials to coordinate containment strategies regionally. All updates for Revere residents are being shared regularly atRevere.org/coronavirus and via social media.

City Services Updates

Mayor Arrigo declared a State of Emergency in the City of Revere on March 19, 2020.

There are no disruptions to basic City services provided by Revere Police, Fire, EMS, Department of Public Works and Revere 311.

Residents should subscribe for email and text message notifications at revere.org/coronavirus.

Revere 311 remains fully staffed and residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach the City by dialing 311 (or 781-286-8311) or emailing [email protected]

All City buildings are closed to the public until further notice, and services to residents remain available at Revere.org.

All City parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice.

Revere Public Schools’ grab-and-go meal services are available to all students and families at all eight school sites. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any child that needs it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Children will receive meals for multiple days at each pick up.

A mutual aid informational packet for residents is now available on Revere.org, providing a wide range of resources related to issues like access to food, health care, transportation, housing rights and more. The online document will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

The City of Revere has published a page that outlines resources for impacted small businesses, employers, non-profits, and/or workers. The page will be updated by City staff on an ongoing basis.

The City of Revere’s volunteer database is open for individuals seeking to lend a helping hand over the next several weeks.

Actions for All Revere Residents to Take

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a “Stay At Home” Advisory for all residents, and Governor Baker has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. Stay at Home means avoiding any unnecessary travel and activities for the next two weeks. Residents over the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions should limit interactions with other people as much as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control has advised the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, and has provided a number of basic steps all citizens can take to protect themselves, including: washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.