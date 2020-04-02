AD Shea working to start spring season May 4

Revere High Director of Athletics Frank Shea is focusing his efforts on the spring sports season and a starting date of May 4 for pre-season practices.

The MIAA, the organization that governs interscholastic sports in Massachusetts and of which Revere High is a member, voted to push back the start of pre-season practices one week from April 27 to the new date. The final day of the sesaon would be June 27, leaving room for a State Tournament. The original starting day for spring sports was March 16, but the COVID-19 crisis led to the cancellation of all school-related activities.

Shea said he was pleased that the MIAA left the door open for a spring season, albeit one that will result in a vastly reduced schedule for games.

‘Nobody knows where we’re going to be going forward, but by the MIAA putting together a schedule and plan, I think it clarifies everything if and when we do start on May 4,” said Shea. I’m encouraged by what they’ve done and I think it’s a good plan.”

Shea said he will conferring with other Greater Boston League athletic directors Thursday to formulate the 2020 spring schedule.

For the most part, Shea expects that Revere teams will play a schedule against GBL opponents only and most likely consisting of 12 games. The track teams would likely have dual meets and post-season competitions.

“In a sport like girls lacrosse where there are only 3-4 GBL schools, I’m going to ask whether we’ll be playing each other three or four times during the season,” related Shea,

Revere was also set to launch a new boys’ volleyball program under Coach Lianne O’Hara.

“We don’t have a league affiliation in volleyball, so I’m hoping we can get games against Malden, Somerville and a couple of non-GBL opponents,” said Shea.

Shea has also seen several Revere winter sports banquets canceled and he has been unable to schedule any letter-of-intent signing ceremonies for seniors. Shea has won plaudits from parents for organizing the prestigious ceremonies during which student-athletes announce the colleges where they will be continuing their athletic careers.