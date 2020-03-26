Revere Public Schools updates breakfast, lunch distribution

In light of the Governor’s request that more people stay home as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, Revere Public School (RPS) Superintendent Dianne Kelly said the schools will be reducing hours for breakfast and lunch distribution sites.

“Beginning on Wednesday (today) hours will be reduced to 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.,” said Kelly. “We will also start providing meals for multiple days at each distribution time and we will only have distribution on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Wednesday, children will pick up four meals–two breakfasts and two lunches–to last them through Thursday. On Friday, they will pick up six meals–three breakfasts and three lunches– to last through Sunday. And beginning next Monday they will pick up four meals–two breakfasts and twp lunches–to last them through Tuesday.”

Food distribution sites and pick up locations, said Kelly, remain the same. Those sites are the Beachmont, Garfield, Rumney Marsh, and Seacoast; the front entrance to the Paul Revere, Susan B. Anthony, and Whelan; enter doors in the back parking lot near the cafeteria at the Hill; the rear entrance of the cafeteria near the stadium at the Lincoln; and the lower entrance near the cafeteria at the High School. Remote locations and times will still be at Point of Pines from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.; at Gibson Park Oak Island from 10:50 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.; at Oak Island Park North Revere from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.; and at the Hywood Street Park.

Kelly also said learning materials are ready for students and are accessible through the RPS website at www.reverek12.org.

“Parents can click on the “COVID19 – External Learning Opportunities” tab and then click on their child’s school,” said Kelly. “Please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s teacher, assistant principal or principal if you need assistance accessing materials.”

Some staff like social workers, guidance counselors, and others have posted times that they are available through RPS’s Google Hangout page and everyone is available through email.

“You can find their contact information on the “COVID19 – External Learning Opportunities” page for each school,” said Kelly. “Many kids are becoming increasingly anxious about the uncertainty of this time period, about being away from school, and missing their friends. Please do not hesitate to reach out to a school counselor or administrator if you need assistance with helping your child through this time or if your child needs assistance to cope. You may also want to refer to this information from assistant professor of pediatrics at Boston University School of Medicine, Maria Trozzi, M.Ed at http://www.reverek12.org/for_parents.”

Today, RPS began further reducing its staffing and hours that buildings will be open, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only.

“You will still be able to call or email your child’s school if you have questions or concerns and we encourage you to do so,” said Kelly. “Although there has been no official notice, it appears unlikely that we will return to school on April 6. A conference call with superintendents and Commissioner Riley later this week may shed light on different possibilities which I will share as soon as more is determined. Right now, everything is very much up in the air. We have begun discussing things like graduation, grade level promotion, and how to assign credit for work completed and how these things might happen in two scenarios – first, if we come back to school and second, if we don’t.”