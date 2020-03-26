City of Revere Response to COVID-19: March 26, 2020 Update

Mayor Arrigo Urges Residents to Stay at Home

City Advising Further Restrictions at Senior Housing Facilities

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for further spread of the disease.

As of today, March 26, 2020, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Health of 33 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. Of these positive cases, seven have been identified as residents of Jack Satter House on Revere Beach Boulevard. Five of these individuals are hospitalized and one is deceased, though the cause of death for this individual has not been confirmed.

“My heart goes out to the family that has lost their loved one, and to the others who continue to fight the virus,” Mayor Arrigo said. “As part of our continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable residents, we are directing further restrictions at Jack Satter House and issuing additional guidance to senior housing facilities across the city. COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus. It is imperative that everyone take measures to stem the spread within our community by staying at home.”

The Revere Board of Health has issued a directive to Jack Satter House management to immediately implement several protocols to safeguard the health of Jack Satter House residents and staff, as well as Revere’s first responders, health care providers, and the broader community. This includes the quarantine of all residents of Jack Satter House within their individual units. It is the intention of this directive to enhance the efforts of the Jack Satter House and the policies already in place and give further authority for them to enforce these critical protocols. The Board of Health is also issuing an additional advisory to all other senior housing facilities in the city.

Mayor Arrigo is urging residents to do their part to protect others in the community by following the Department of Public Health’s “Stay at Home” Advisory. The Mayor is being briefed daily by members of his Emergency Response Team to coordinate efforts across City departments. He and City officials continue to join daily briefings with state and federal officials to coordinate containment strategies regionally. All updates for Revere residents are being shared regularly at Revere.org/coronavirus and via social media.

City Services Updates

· Mayor Arrigo declared a State of Emergency in the City of Revere on March 19, 2020.

· There are no disruptions to basic City services provided by Revere Police, Fire, EMS, Department of Public Works and Revere 311.

· Residents should subscribe for email and text message notifications at revere.org/coronavirus.

· Revere 311 remains fully staffed and residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach the City by dialing 311 (or 781-286-8311) or emailing [email protected]

· All City buildings are closed to the public until further notice, and services to residents remain available at Revere.org.

· All City parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice.

· Revere Public Schools’ grab-and-go meal services are available to all students and families at all eight school sites. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any child that needs it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Children will receive meals for multiple days at each pick up.

· A mutual aid informational packet for residents is now available on Revere.org, providing a wide range of resources related to issues like access to food, health care, transportation, housing rights and more. The online document will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

· The City of Revere has published a page that outlines resources for impacted small businesses, employers, non-profits, and/or workers. The page will be updated by City staff on an ongoing basis, as information becomes available.

· The City of Revere’s volunteer database is open for individuals seeking to lend a helping hand over the next several weeks.

Actions for All Revere Residents to Take

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a “Stay At Home” Advisory for all residents, effective through April 7, and Governor Baker has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. Stay at Home means avoiding any unnecessary travel and activities for the next two weeks. Residents over the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions should limit interactions with other people as much as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control has advised the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, and has provided a number of basic steps all citizens can take to protect themselves, including: washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.