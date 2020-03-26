Arrigo, public safety officials urge residents to stay home; COVID-19 count doubles to 16

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for further spread of the disease.

On Monday, Mayor Arrigo was joined by Police Chief James Guido, Fire Chief Christopher Bright and Emergency Response Team Director Kim Hanton for a press conference to call on Revere residents to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus and take seriously the Stay at Home Advisory put in place by the Department of Public Health.

As of March 24, 2020, there are 16 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere, up from 8 on March 23. The City expects this number to continue to rise. In all cases, contact tracing is being or has been conducted to determine and identify all individuals that have had direct, face-to-face contact with the affected individual. If you have not been contacted by the Revere Board of Health, you are not considered a direct contact of one of these positive cases.

“On Tuesday we saw the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Revere double overnight. We are calling on our residents to help us slow the spread of the coronavirus in our community,” said Mayor Arrigo. “I cannot stress enough how important it is for every single person in our community — regardless of your age or health condition — to be considerate of your neighbors and your community, and do your part by staying at home.”

Governor Baker on Monday directed the Department of Public Health to issue a “Stay At Home” Advisory for all residents, and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. The advisory will remain in effect through April 7. Stay at Home means avoiding any unnecessary travel and activities for the next two weeks. Residents over the age of 70 or with underlying health conditions should limit interactions with other people as much as possible.

The Governor has also ordered the closure of brick and mortar locations of all businesses that do not provide Essential Services, effective through April 7. Grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities remain open. A full list of essential businesses can be found at mass.gov/covid19.

Mayor Arrigo is being briefed daily by members of his Emergency Response Team to coordinate efforts across City departments. The Mayor and City officials are also joining daily briefings with state and federal officials to coordinate containment strategies regionally. All updates for Revere residents are being shared regularly at Revere.org and via social media.

Public Safety Updates

Revere Police and Fire will continue to serve the community 24/7 and respond to all emergency calls. Public safety will continue to be our top priority.

The health of Revere’s police officers and firefighters will be critical as this situation continues to unfold. Both departments are taking a number of measures to help limit their exposure to the virus and are asking for the public’s cooperation:

Please do not allow your children to go out and play in groups with their friends. Schools have been closed to avoid this situation.

There is no need for a rush on grocery stores or gas stations — they will remain open. Please continue to shop for food and essential supplies as you normally would to avoid crowding of these locations.

All unnecessary activity at stations has been suspended. Citizens should not enter stations unless absolutely necessary.

Non-emergency calls to Revere Police can be handled online at ReverePolice.gov or over the phone at 781-284-1212. Non-emergency calls for Revere Fire should be made over the phone at (781) 284-0014

City Services Updates

Mayor Arrigo declared a State of Emergency in the City of Revere on March 19, 2020.

There are no disruptions to basic City services provided by Revere Police, Fire, EMS, Department of Public Works and Revere 311.

Residents should subscribe for email and text message notifications at revere.org/coronavirus.

Revere 311 remains fully staffed and residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach the City by dialing 311 (or 781-286-8311) or [email protected]

All City buildings are closed to the public until further notice, and services to residents remain available at Revere.org.

All City parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice.

Revere Public Schools’ grab-and-go meal services are available to all students and families at all eight school sites. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any child that needs it Monday through Friday, from 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

A mutual aid informational packet for residents is now available on Revere.org, providing a wide range of resources related to issues like access to food, health care, transportation, housing rights and more. The online document will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

The City of Revere has published a page that outlines resources for impacted small businesses, employers, non-profits, and/or workers. The page will be updated by City staff on an ongoing basis, as information becomes available.

The City of Revere’s volunteer database is open for individuals seeking to lend a helping hand over the next several weeks.

Actions for All Revere Residents to Take

The Centers for Disease Control has advised the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, and has provided a number of basic steps all citizens can take to protect themselves, including: washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Revere Emergency Preparedness

City of Revere public safety and health teams are participating in regular briefings with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Authority (MEMA) and are prepared to dispatch emergency volunteers within the city as needed.