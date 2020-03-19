MBTA reduces service on all lines

In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 the MBTA announced it will be reducing frequency in service to help facilitate social distancing.

“All subway and bus service will run on Saturday schedules,” the MBTA announced in a statement. “The Blue Line will operate trains every [nine-13] minutes. Service for the RIDE will remain unaffected during this period, and will operate as normal.”

The MBTA’s Blue Line runs through the Revere, the heart of Eastie to connections in Downtown Boston.

The MBTA also said it continues to ramp up its cleaning and sanitation work in stations and across vehicles.

“We are continuing to take necessary steps to protect the health and safety of riders and MBTA employees with increased cleaning and sanitation at stations and on vehicles,” the statement continued. “This includes cleaning and disinfecting vehicles. All MBTA fleet vehicles (buses, trolleys, subway cars, commuter rail coaches, ferries, and RIDE vehicles) are being disinfected on a daily basis.”

The MBTA is also cleaning and disinfecting MBTA property.

“All business locations, including the RIDE Eligibility Center and CharlieCard store, are being disinfected every 24 hours,” said the statement. “All high-contact areas at subway stations (handrails, fare gates, and fare vending machines) are being cleaned every [four] hours.”

The MBTA is also adding more sanitation equipment like hand-sanitizing dispensers, disinfectant wipes and cleaning sprays. These will be deployed at MBTA facilities and stations throughout the system.

The MBTA is also encouraging all riders to:

• Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

• Cover coughs and sneezes in elbows.

• Stay home if sick.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean areas that are frequently touched with sanitizing spray or wipes.