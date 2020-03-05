REVERE COUNTS TO MEET ON MONDAY

Mayor Brian Arrigo encourages residents to attend and participate in the next meeting of Revere Counts on Monday, March 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Council Chambers at Revere City Hall. Items on the agenda include, planning for Census Day on April 1st, reviewing schedule for response centers, discussing our $20,000 mini-grant program, and more.

“As the federal census draws closer, our most important task right now is to spread the word and help people understand the important purpose of the Census,” said the Mayor. “A well-informed public is imperative to our achieving an accurate census of our City.”

The Revere Count’s Complete Count Committee consists of Revere leaders and local groups that have the knowledge, influence, and resources to educate the public and promote the 2020 Census. All are welcome to participate. For more information, please contact [email protected]



REVERE DEMOCRATS TO GATHER TO ELECT DELEGATES TO STATE CONVENTION

Registered Democrats in all Wards of Revere will hold a caucus on Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m. in the Community Room of 382 Ocean Ave., Revere to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.

This year’s state convention will be held May 30, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to discuss Party business and celebrate our successes as we prepare for upcoming elections.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Revere. Pre-registered

Democrats who will be 16 by Feb. 15, 2020 will be allowed to participate and run as a Delegate or Alternate.

The allocation for Revere’s Delegates to this year’s convention is as follows:

Ward 1 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 2 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 3 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 4 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 5 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 6 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a Delegate or Alternate may apply to be an Add-on Delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.

Those interested in getting involved with the Revere Democratic City Committee should email [email protected] or check out their website at https://www.facebook.com/reveredems.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Chelsea Jewish Hospice is seeking volunteers to offer companionship one-two hours per week to persons facing terminal illness who reside in Chelsea and surrounding areas. Volunteers can make a difference for patients through activities such as holding a hand, listening to music, running an errand, or even just sitting quietly. Musicians, certified pet therapy teams, and those trained in alternative modalities such as Reiki are also encouraged to apply. Free training provided. For more information regarding this meaningful opportunity, please contact Aimee, Volunteer Coordinator, at 617-889-0779 or send email to [email protected]

FRIENDS OF BELLE ISLE MARSH ANNUAL MEETING

The Friends of Belle Isle Marsh will hold their annual meeting on Sunday, March 8, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Hall, 222 Bowdoin St., Winthrop from 2-4 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Alice Brown from Boston Harbor Now, an organization which encourages people to explore Boston’s waterfront and harbor Islands, plans to develop a Boston water transportation/ferry system and works on issues such as sea level rise in Boston Harbor. The meeting will include a review of the year’s activities, presentation of the Good Neighbor Award, and the election of officers for the coming year. Light refreshments will be served. The Friends of Belle Isle Marsh is an all-volunteer environmental advocacy non-profit organization whose mission is primarily educational. Throughout the year FBIM sponsors the Belle Isle Harvest Festival, Monday Night Forums, May in the Marsh, spring cleanups, nature walks, tide pool exploration programs, and more. The annual meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, email [email protected]