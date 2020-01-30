City Council pays tribute to WWII veteran Morris Morris

Anyone who visited the Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center over the past several years knew Morris Morris and exactly where in the hall he would be situated during social events.

Mr. Morris had his own area at the front of the room where he would flourish in his role as disc jockey. But he also a great sense of humor and he would delight friends and visitors with a barrage of clever jokes and one-liners.

Mr. Morris, who was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and hosted a veterans’ show on RevereTV, died earlier this month at the age of 90. Monday night the Revere City Council, acting on a motion by Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, approved the creation of a veteran’s memorial sign to honor Mr. Morris’ service to his country and his volunteer work in the city. The sign’s placement is still to be determined. The Council also intends to place a plaque in memory of Mr. Morris at the Rosetti-Cowan Center.

Councillors lauded Mr. Morris’s service to the country and his contributions to the community.

“He was well liked by everybody and he’s missed by everybody,” said Novoselsky, noting that the Morris family held a private funeral observance. “I want to include U.S. Army World War II on that sign for Morris. ”

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito said, “Talk about a guy filled with personality – whenever you spoke to him, he always had a joke for you. He’s going to be sorely missed.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said that Mr. Morris “was such an icon in this city.”

“He said he was the second best DJ in the country. I said, ‘who’s first?’ and he said, “everybody else.” He was just a wonderful man,” said Zambuto. “Over my 20 years serving in office, it was always a joy to see Morris. We truly lost not only a World War II hero but truly a hero of a person.”

Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo noted that Mr. Morris “an honorable man, he not only served our country, he served our community. He was probably one of the most kind-hearted people I ever met in my life.

“He was full of one-liners and seemed to have an endless amount of knowledge,” said Rotondo while adding that he spoke a number of languages. “He will be sorely missed.”

“The Senior Center won’t be the same without Morris,” said Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti. “That corner that he loved deejaying – there is a void there. I valued his friendship and he is going to be sorely missed.

Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino said he will dearly miss Mr. Morris “and he was a member of the greatest generation.”

“He was a true American hero and a kind soul,” said Serino, noting Mr. Morris’s allegiance to the New York Yankees. “The Senior Center will not be the same. We commend him for all of his service and for always remembering the veterans.”

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso recalled that Mr. Morris sent him a birthday card last June even though Mr. Morris was battling an illness himself.

“I just thought that was the greatest gesture he could possibly give to me,” said Guinasso. “To know Morris was to have a good friend. Each and every one of us lost a very, very good friend and the city of Revere lost a jewel because he certainly represented our community well.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna called Mr. Novoselsky request for a sign in Mr. Morris’ honor “a great motion.”

McKenna recalled Mr. Morris always telling one of his many jokes during her visits to the Senior Center.

“He was so kind and just one of the best – I’m going to really miss him,” said McKenna. “I’m going to miss him in that corner of the Senior Center with his paper that he had hanging up – the deejaying, he was just a great guy.”

Said Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino, “Morris will be sorely missed by everyone in this community. There aren’t many people that are as active as he was and really wanted to be. It was genuine. He loved what he did. He found joy in making other people laugh. He was just a great guy and a great soul.”

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said he had very fond memories of being in the company of Mr. Morris. He recalled how he and Mr. Morris had the same legal representation and as a result of that connection, the three men enjoyed a lunch together at a Revere restaurant. “He was a great guy,” said Powers.

At the outset of Monday’s meeting, President Patrick Keefe called on his colleagues to observe a moment of silence for Mr. Morris.