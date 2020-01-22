U.S.A.’s 10TH RANKED BOXER Wabik returns to the ring Jan. 31

Revere’s professional women’s boxer Kimberly Wabik is climbing the ladder and soaring toward a shot at the title.

Coming off three consecutive victories, Wabik has skyrocketed to No. 10 in the USA rankings in the super lightweight division.

Wabik had a 3-0-1 record in 2019 and won every round but one in her four (four-round) fights. The Chelsea Soldiers Home social worker will move up to the 140-pound division for her next fight on Jan. 31 at the Castleton Banquet Hall in Wyndham, N.H.

“I’m looking forward to stepping back in the ring,” said Wabik.

Asked about her elevation in the rankings, Wabik said she isn’t looking beyond her next opponent. “My goal is to continue to move forward. I just have to take one fight at time. A New England title this year would be nice.”

Wabik said she’s been getting strong support from her family, including her sister, Liz, and her brother, Steven.

“That’s my crew and they come to every fight,” said Wabik. “They tell me people are talking about me in New Hampshire and that’s good.”

Eddie Ford named

Trainer of the Year

Kimberly Wabik’s trainer and coach, Eddie Ford of Revere, was named Boston Boxing Promotions’ Trainer of the Year for 2019.

“Eddie won it because he’s the best there is,” said Wabik. “He comes from a boxing family and has been boxing for many years. No one trainer better than Eddie. He’s the very best. If I do what he teaches me to do, I can’t lose.”

Ford, who is assisted in the corner by Jose Centina, said he was humbled and honored to receive the prestigious award.

“I still can’t believe I won this award,” said Ford. “It is what it is. God Bless. I’m grateful.”

Ford said his fighter is continuing to make strides in the ring and the future is bright.

“Each fight, you see improvement in Kim and that shows that she’s learning,” said Ford. “She’s starting to find herself as a professional boxer.”