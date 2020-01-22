Police News 01-23-2020

TRACTOR TRAILER OVERTURNS

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Troopers from State Police-Revere responded to Route 1 northbound in the area of Route 60, for a tractor-trailer that had rolled over. Responding Troopers found the tractor-trailer on its side taking up both travel lanes, with its load (construction debris) spilled across the roadway. Trooper Michael Daly located the driver of the TT, Stuart Byington, 45, of Cumberland, R.I., standing nearby and made several observations of him indicative of alcohol impairment. The Trooper also performed a field sobriety test. Byington was transported by ambulance to Whidden Hospital in Everett for evaluation.

Based on his observations of and verbal interaction with the suspect, and the suspect’s performance on the field sobriety test, Trooper Daly formed the opinion that he was under the influence of alcohol. Byington was examined for possible injury and released to MSP custody. He was transported to State Police-Revere, and refused to take a breathalyzer test, which carries an automatic suspension of license. Troopers charged Byington with the following offenses: OUI Liquor; Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle; Carrying an Unsecured Load; Marked Lanes Violation; and Speeding.

While conducting an inventory of the truck prior to its removal from the roadway, Troopers located two empty Fireball Whiskey nips in the vehicle. A bail clerk set bail for Byington at $540 and the prisoner made bail and left the barracks early this morning. He will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court at a future date.

SPIT IN FACE

A woman driving on Brown Circle reported to police on Jan. 14 that another driver had spit in her face during a spat over conduct on the road.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, the woman told police she was entering the Brown Circle rotary when a car behind her was beeping incessantly at her. Words were exchanged between the other driver and herself, and both stopped their cars to confront one another. A passenger in the other car exited the car quickly and spat at her, hitting her in the face.

The woman immediately drove to the Police Station and filed a report.

Police are investigating.