Remembering Roger Naples: A lifelong Revere resident, WWII Veteran and a die-hard Boston Bruins fan

Council President Patrick Keefe, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Johnny “the Chief” Bucyk, Henry Higgins and Naples family members Nieces, Janis Wildman, Elaine Stilwell, Carol Ferrandi, Bill Stilwell and Erin Stilwell.

Roger Naples graduated at RHS in 1938, served our country during WWII and following the war, returned to Revere to spend the rest of his life in community service for his friends and neighbors. Naples is known for his constant support of all local sport programs and giving whatever was required for charity. His lifelong love was the Boston Bruins, and he was a season ticket holder for 79 consecutive years, was so much part of the Bruins family, he drank from the 1939 Stanley Cup with the team. He also was a tour guide for Bobby Orr, when at the age of 18 he came to Boston to be a Bruin and Roger showed him the ropes. Roger was a cheerleader for the Bruins and his efforts in the “cheap seats’ high above the Boston Garden Rink coined the phrase “Gallery Gods” named for the followers of Roger’s enthusiasm.



Roger Naples was also a life member of the Revere Knights of Columbus, and lived by its founding principals and will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.



Roger Naples passed away in October of 2017 and was mourned by those who knew him, but he was not, and will not be forgotten. Last Wednesday evening at the Cronin Hockey Rink, friends and family, along with Bruins great Johnny “the Chief” Bucyk, Mayor Brian Arrigo with members of the Revere City Council, School Committee and House of Representatives gathered to commemorate a plaque placed near the rink bearing a bronze likeness and a brief summary of his life. Council President, Patrick Keefe and a Brother Knight of Columbus was a major force in bring this dedication to fruition. Grand Knight John Verrengia, Mayor Brian Arrigo all had some moving words to say about Naples.



Following the brief speaking portion, members of the Naples family were invited to unveil the plaque that will forever remind everyone of their friend Roger Naples.