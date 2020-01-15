Police News

CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, a Massachusetts State Police Trooper assigned to the Department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section observed a Ford F250 pickup in the area of McDonald’s on Route 1 south in Saugus. The Trooper recognized the pickup as a vehicle reported stolen by Revere Police early Thursday morning. The Trooper and other MSP units from State Police-Danvers that responded as backup stopped and surrounded the truck and took the driver into custody without incident. Further investigation revealed that the driver, a 32-year-old Revere man, was a suspect in a domestic stabbing at a Jordan Street residence the previous night. Evidence indicates that the suspect stabbed a family member with the end of a filed-down crowbar, then took that family member’s pickup truck and fled the scene. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for emergency treatment, and is expected to survive.



Following his arrest, the suspect was booked at State Police-Danvers on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and using a motor vehicle without authority. He was arraigned later Thursday in Chelsea District Court and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail and sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

Because the man is charged in a domestic violence incident, State Police are not releasing his name per state law that prohibits police from releasing names of domestic violence suspects (in the interest of protecting the privacy of domestic violence victims).

BREAKING IN ON WINTHROP PARKWAY

A Quincy man was arrested on Winthrop Parkway Jan. 4 after he was observed by witnesses going into a home early in the morning.

A neighborhood witness on Winthrop Parkway saw the man go up on a deck around 1:15 a.m. and to the sliding door. The man opened the sliding door and appeared to be going inside. The man at that point observed a dog in the house and quickly backed out and closed the slider.

The witness called out that the man shouldn’t be there and he was calling the police.

The witness called the police at that moment, and the man on the deck fled down Wave Avenue. Officers located the man walking towards the train station a short time later, and he was positively identified.

He also had a misdemeanor warrant from Rockingham, N.H.

Dwayne Coke, 46, of Quincy, was charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and being a fugitive from justice.



DRUNK DRIVING ACCIDENT

A Malden man is being charged with causing an accident while allegedly driving drunk in the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

Around 1 a.m., police were called to a motor vehicle accident at Brown Circle. The operator was appearing to be intoxicated, and one person was taken to the hospital.

The operator was arrested after an investigation.

Frantz Desenclos, 40, of Malden, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, speeding, and disorderly conduct.