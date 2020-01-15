Former State Rep. Reinstein joins Roca as Chief Development Officer and Head of External Affairs

Former State Rep. Kathi Anne Reinstein is joining Roca as its newChief Development Officer and Head of External Affairs, a role which will oversee Roca’s development, state and local relations and communications work.

Reinstein served in the House representing Revere, Chelsea and Saugus for 15 years and has most recently served in a senior role in the state Treasurer’s Office.



“I’m thrilled to have Kathi join our remarkable team dedicated to addressing the trauma that the highest risk young people in our communities face,” said Molly Baldwin, Roca’s Founder and CEO. “Her experience and years of expertise will greatly help propel Roca in to its next 30 years.”



Reinstein has an extensive background in development and external affairs strategies, having provided leadership and counsel while serving in a number of roles working with government agencies, elected officials, and trade organizations. “Throughout her career, Representative Reinstein has proven herself to be a dynamic and innovative leader, championing and executing state and industry initiatives and consistently paving the way for organizational performance and success. A former member of my leadership team, she is a friend,” said Massachusetts House of Reps. Speaker Robert A. DeLeo (D-Winthrop.) “I have seen firsthand Kathi’s passion and dedication to her work. She will be a tremendous asset and partner for Roca.”



“Kathi has deep experience and expertise in team building, problem solving and cultivating relationships across state, local and national levels,” said Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee. “Time and time again, she has brought stability and focus needed to build the foundations for success.”



“Kathi has been a champion for the greater good since she first entered public service two decades ago,” said Jay Ash, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership and Roca Board member. “The thing I most admire about her is that she not only talks the talk, but she hustles the walk. She’s impatient when it comes to pressing for change, yet she’s so adept at developing relationships, pushing us all forward to make life better for those who are lucky to have her as their benefactor.



“Kathi’s meaningful relationships in the Greater Boston’s political, business and civic circles will surely benefit Roca, as will her firm yet compassionate approach to creating opportunities and then holding those who will benefit from them accountable for their personal actions to achieve them.”

Reinstein represented the people of Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1999 to 2014. She was the youngest woman member of House Leadership, working as the Second Assistant Majority Leader, Assistant Majority Whip and Third Division Floor Leader in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.



During her tenure in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Reinstein drove political and community initiatives to better the lives of her constituents, serving as the Chair of the Joint Committee on Elder Affairs, and Chair of the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators.



Most recently, Reinstein served as the Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs for Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg since 2017. She served as the primary liaison, driving the Treasury’s policy and legislative agenda in Massachusetts by working with members of the Massachusetts Legislature, Governor, other Constitutional offices, and state, federal, and municipal agencies.



Prior to her work for the Massachusetts Office of the State Treasurer and Receiver General, Reinstein worked as the Government Affairs Manager for the Boston Beer Company, where she managed the brand’s government relations strategy. She worked with the Government Affairs Committee of the national Craft Brewers Association, multiple state craft brewers guilds and managed government affairs personnel in several states and Washington, D.C., contributing to the expansion of the craft brewing industry thought the United States.



Reinstein graduated from Suffolk University in 1993 with a BS in Public Relations and Organizational Communication and continued her education at Emerson College, receiving a MA in Political Communication in 1997. She is currently an adjunct professor at Suffolk University and was an adjunct professor at Emerson College from 2010 to 2013.