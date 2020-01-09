Patrick Keefe Elected President of Council

Patrick Keefe Jr. was unanimously elected as president of the Revere City Council at a special meeting following the inauguration ceremony Monday night.

Keefe, the councillor for Ward 4, thanked his colleagues in an acceptance speech after the vote.

City Council President Patrick Keefe, with wife, Jennifer, and their children, Patrick III and Adrianna during the Inauguration Ceremony on Monday, Jan. 6

“Tonight I humbly accept the nomination from my fellow councillors to take on the role of council president of the 2020 term,” said Keefe. “I want to thank my past [Council] presidents, Arthur Guinasso, Jessica Giannino, and Bob Haas for showing me the way. I can assure you all I will work tirelessly to uphold the roles and responsibilities in representing this great body with respect and decorum.”

Keefe’s wife, Jennifer, and their children, Adrianna and Patrick III, were present as he accepted the gavel for the new year.

“To my family, friends, and the many residents who put me in this seat and rely upon the City Council to represent its constituents fairly and without prejudice, I offer you the same assurances and will represent you with the same respect and decorum you so deserve,” said Keefe

Keefe, 40, was unopposed in his election to a third term on the Council in November. He is the director of operations at Legal Sea Foods.

In addition to his position on the City Council, Keefe has drawn plaudits for his exceptional leadership as president of the Revere Junior Patriots Pop Warner organization that has set the foundation for the success of the Revere High football and cheerleading programs.

Keefe will preside over the first meeting of the new City Council on Monday, Jan. 13.