City Inauguration Ceremony Set for Monday, Jan. 6

The City of Revere will hold its Inauguration Ceremony Monday (Jan. 6) at 7 p.m. at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School Auditorium.

Mayor Brian Arrigo and the newly elected members of the City Council and School Committee will take their oaths of office during the ceremony.

Arrigo was re-elected to a four-year term as mayor in November. The City’s chief executive will be delivering his second inaugural address.

“An inauguration always represents a new beginning, and that is especially true in 2020 as Revere embarks on dynamic times in our city,” said Arrigo. “We have Amazon opening later in the year. We have new businesses, large and small, opening and providing opportunity for our residents. We are excited about Revere’s future.

“I am enthusiastic about working with all of our elected officials,” continued Arrigo. “We are a group that embodies the benefits of experience and community involvement along with the fresh new ideas that newly elected officials will introduce to their respective electoral bodies. This is the beginning of our all working together for a unified and prosperous City.”

Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, and Sen. Joseph Boncore are expected to participate in the ceremony. City Clerk Ashley Melnik will administer the oaths.

Members of the City Council to be inaugurated are Councillors-at-Large Jessica Giannino, Steven Morabito, George Rotondo, Anthony Gerry Visconti, and Anthony Zambuto and Councillors Joanne McKenna (Ward 1), Ira Novoselsky (Ward 2), Arthur Guinasso (Ward 3), Patrick Keefe (Ward 4) John Powers (Ward 5), and Ricky Serino. (Ward 6).

Visconti and Serino are newcomers to the 11-member Council.

School Committee members to be inaugurated are Anthony D’Ambrosio, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Stacey Rizzo, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye. D’Ambrosio, who was elected in his first run for office in November, joins five returning members and Mayor Arrigo on the seven-person committee.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said he is looking forward to not only the inauguration, but where the city is heading in the next four years.

“I think Mayor Arrigo has more than demonstrated his leadership capabilities and his determination to continue moving this forward in a positive direction,” said Powers.