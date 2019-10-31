Rotondo Motion Referred to Legislative Affairs Committee

The City Council has referred to its Legislative Affairs sub-committee a motion by Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo asking Mayor Brian Arrigo to request the State Police and State Auditor to investigate the policy and procedures regarding the release of information from the Revere Police Department.

Ay Monday’s Council meeting, Rotondo asked Council President Arthur Guinasso and City Clerk Ashley Melnik if he could read the text of his motion and Guinasso gave the go-ahead to Rotondo to “read your statement.”

Rotondo asked about the release of information from the Revere Police Department, “in particular the release of a domestic event involving my children on Oct. 2, 2012” in which two police officers were involved.

“The information was released on Sept. 16, 2019 in an apparent attempt to discredit me publicly,” stated Rotondo. “I demand answers and I demand an investigation from an outside agency. If this can be done to a public official involving my children, then it could be done any member of the public.”

Guinasso announced that the motion would be referred to the Legislative Affairs sub-committee. Committee Chair Patrick Keefe, Ward 4 Councillor, said the matter will be discussed at the sub-committee’s next meeting on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.

In closing the matter, Guinasso said, “This may be outside our domain, but any time a city councillor or a member of the family of a city councillor has been brought in to the public light, a city councillor has a legal right, by this body, to speak out.”