Emerging Star : Llanos Rushes for 200 Yards in Third RHS Victory

Two hundred can be a magic number in sports. Two hundred hits in baseball is an exceptional season. Two hundred in ten-pin bowling is considered an outstanding score.

Two hundred rushing yards in a football game means you’ve had a very impressive performance.

SPLITTING THE DEFENSE: Joe Llanos kept the Classical defense on its heels throughout the game.

Revere High running back Joe Llanos continued his torrid start to the 2019 season by rushing for 200 yards on the nose (on 22 carries) to help the Patriots turn back Lynn Classical, 43-26, Friday night at Della Russo Stadium.

Llanos showed his speed and elusiveness on touchdown runs of 54 and 35 yards. He was the star among stars on a night when five different players scored touchdowns and Ryan Riazi booted a 44-yard field goal that easily cleared the uprights.

From Marc Silvestri to Jose Escobar to Victor Rivera to Emilio Digitale to Trey Weathers to Tommy Portrait to Oscar Lopez, Revere has had some elite running backs over the past 25 years. Llanos is well on his way to joining that elite group.