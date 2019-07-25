Election 2019 : 34 Candidates Submit Nomination Papers to Appear on Ballot

The deadline for submitting nomination papers for the Revere city election was Tuesday at 5 p.m. and 34 candidates will be on the ballot.

Two of those candidates, Mayor Brian Arrigo and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo, will vie for the position of mayor in a rematch of their closely fought 2015 election.

A third potential candidate, Cheryl Whittredge had pulled nomination papers, but Whittredge did not submit papers for certification as of the 5 p.m. deadline. As a result, there will be no preliminary election in the mayor’s race and Arrigo and Rizzo will proceed to the general election to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

The biggest election day contest will be in the councillor-at-large race where 13 candidates will be contending for the five at-large seats.

There will be an at-large preliminary election on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Four at-large incumbents, Jessica Ann Giannino, Steven Morabito, George Rotondo, and Anthony Zambuto are seeking re-election to two-year terms.

Interestingly, well-known resident Richard Ireton made a decision last week to run for an at-large seat and he was successful in securing the necessary signatures to earn a spot on the ballot.

School Committee member Gerry Visconti will be seeking an at-large seat while retired Fire Lt. John Correggio will be seeking a return to the City Council. Also running for an at-large seat are Robert Capoccia, Dimple Rana, Wayne D. Rose, Philip Joseph Russo, Kevin Sanchez, and Brian Vesce.

There will be one preliminary election in the ward races. Nicholas Moulaison Sr., Francis C. Sarro, and Ricky Serino are candidates for the Ward 6 seat currently held by Charles Patch, who decided to not seek re-election. The top two finishers in the Sept. 10 preliminary will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Two incumbent ward councillors will face competition in the general election. Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and candidate Robert E. Bent will be on the November ballot.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers and candidate Eric Lampedecchio will meet in a rematch of their 2017 race for the seat.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso, the current president of the City Council, and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe Jr. are unopposed in their bids for re-election as of Tuesday’s deadline for nomination papers.

There are nine candidates for the six elected seats on the Revere School Committee. Five incumbents, Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye, will be seeking re-election. The other candidates ate Anthony D’Ambrosio, John Kingston, Albert J. Terminiello Jr., and Michael Toto.

D’Ambrosio, 23, is the son of Attorney Gerry Ambrosio, who served six years on the Revere School Committee.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my candidacy for the School Committee,” said Anthony D’Ambrosio, who attended Yale University and the University of Cambridge (England). “It has been a dream of mine to engage in public service in Revere for my entire life, and I’m glad that I finally have the opportunity. The School Committee presents the perfect platform to enact policy that will positively impact the youth of our city. As a young person myself, I am particularly equipped to help address the challenges that students face in 2019. I look forward to spreading my message and engaging in a positive campaign.”

Candidates in the 2019 Election

Mayor

*Brian Michael Arrigo

Daniel Rizzo

Councillor At Large

*Jessica Ann Giannino

*Steven Morabito

*George J. Rotondo

*Anthony T. Zambuto

Robert Capoccia

John R. Correggio

Richard R. Ireton

Dimple J. Rana

Wayne D. Rose

Philip Joseph Russo

Kevin Sanchez

Brian P. Vesce

Gerry Visconti

Ward 1

*Joanne McKenna

Ward 2

*Ira Novoselsky

Robert E. Bent

Ward 3

*Arthur F. Guinasso

Ward 4

*Patrick M. Keefe, Jr.

Ward 5

*John F. Powers

Eric Lampedecchio

Ward 6

Nicholas Moulaison, Sr.

Francis C. Sarro

Richard Joseph Serino

School Committee

*Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo

*Michael A. Ferrante

*Susan J. Gravellese

*Frederick A. Sannella

*Carol A. Tye

Anthony D’Ambrosio

John F. Kingston

Albert J. Terminiello, Jr.

Michael F. Toto, Jr.

*Incumbent