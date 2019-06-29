Leah Tuckerman Tapped as New RHS Deputy Principal

It was announced at the last Revere School Committee meeting by Revere School Superintendent Dianne Kelly that Leah Tuckerman has been tapped to be the new Deputy Principal at Revere High.

“We are very pleased to have Leah Tuckerman join our team,” said Kelly. “I spoke to her current boss and he told me, ‘You just won the lottery’ and based on the other references we spoke to, her interview and everything we’ve learned about Leah already that seems to be a consensus.”

Tuckerman was selected for the RHS Deputy Principal post by a panel of interviewers that included parents, teachers, students and administrators.

“She was by far our first choice,” said Kelly. “She received nothing but glowing reviews.”

Tuckerman received her Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish with a minor in Education from Haverford College in Pennsylvania. She then received her Master’s Degree in Education from Lesley University and a Certificate in Advanced Graduate Studies in Urban Education Administration from UMass Boston.

An educator for the past 19 years Tuckerman taught high school math and became the mathematics department chair at a charter school in Boston before serving as a mathematics specialist for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“She’s a certified cross cultural language and development educator and has worked extensively with English language learners,” said Kelly. “That experience, her knowledge of effective school practices and her fluency in both Spanish and English as well as school administration will be assets to our students and staff at Revere High.”

Tuckerman said she was thrilled to come aboard and join the Revere High team.

“I’m really thrilled to be here,” she said. “I have been watching Revere both internally and externally for a long time. I’ve been in 70 or 80 school districts in the Commonwealth and this district has always stood out to me for having really incredible leadership.”

However, in her tenure with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuckerman was no stranger to Revere High.

“This is not my first time in this room,” she said. “I’ve run professional development here, I’ve sat on the Five District Partnership Steering Committee for six years so I feel like I know you.”

As a former teacher and department chair Tuckerman said she will focus on two things when the school year starts up again in the fall.

“I was a teacher for many years and a department chair what was most important for me in schools is relationship building and educational excellence,” she said. “I will strive to really focus on those two things when I start here (at Revere High). In the end it’s all about the kids.”