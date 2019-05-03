Day At The Races BIC seeks to raise funds to help rebuild staircases May 18

There is no lack of enthusiasm when it comes to rebuilding the various public staircases around the city and this past weekend employees of the city’s water department spent their entire weekend building a staircase from Pearl Avenue to Webster Avenue and they did it all without being paid.

The newly built stairs.

But the materials for the staircases themselves have to be paid for, so the Beachmont Improvement Committee (BIC) and Suffolk Downs is teaming up for “A Great Revere Day at the Races” to raise money for the materials. The event will feature live horseracing on May 18 starting at noon and up to the Preakness Race in the evening. There will be a buffet all day.

There are 14 similar staircases around Revere that need repair, five of them in Beachmont, two on Shirley Avenue others scattered.

Beachmont Improvement Committee, Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna and Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky have been meeting with the mayor to get the other staircases built.

There will be $200 for the best hat, the best outfit, there will be a 50/50 raffle where people could win up to $5,000, a silent auction with sports memorabilia and other items. There will also be live entertainment with someone who impersonates other singers.

“It will be an exciting day to celebrate the days of old,” said Kathleen Heiser of the Beachmont Improvement Committee. “There will be dinner and dancing.”

Sponsors helping out with the day include The HYM, Suffolk Downs, XXS Hotels and Gate Residential.

The entire event will be held in the Topsider Lounge.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to make BIG improvements in our little corner of the world. Much of our focus right now is on fixing and/or replacing the public stairs, installing our fifteen little libraries, and planting that pop of color we need,” Kathleen Heiser of the BIC. “For 84 years, we’ve been neighbors with the track. There will never be more of an opportunity than now.”

“It’s a recognition of Suffolk Downs and a handoff to HYM,” said Ed DeVeau, of Beachmont Improvement Committee. “We will also be doing a really nice ad book with old photographs.”

“We want to celebrate the rich history of the track, and usher in the new, promising-to-be-spectacular upgrade to Beachmont/Revere. This is a one-time event that will never happen again! Help us make this event a day to add to our memory books,” Heiser said.

To get tickets go Eventbrite – www.greatreveredayattheraces.eventbrite.com

Tickets are $50 each and going fast. Call (781) 485-0279 for more information.