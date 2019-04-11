Mario’s given Go Ahead to File for Special Permit

The Conservation Commission gave the go-ahead to Mario’s Autobody, owned by Mario Meranghi, to construct a one-story building for the storage of vehicles only at the public hearing held last Wednesday afternoon.

Located at 22 Naples Road there had been concerns about ventilation and drainage.

The public hearing had been postponed from March while the owner went through other city departments and get a final ok from the Site Plan Review Committee.

“All approvals are in from the city and you can pull you (building) permit as far as ConCom is concerned,” said ConCom Chairman Nick Moulaison Sr. “There are no major changes as far as the building goes. All they had to do was change some of the parking.”

The new building will have flow-through vents, two large garage doors and all drains go to the gravel side of the yards.