Revere High Speech and Debate Team, Model UN Club Making Waves

The Revere High School’s Speech and Debate Team as well as the Model UN Club made some waves this month in some high profile state competitions.

Earlier this month sophomore Kevin Cano and junior Seba Ismail, both members of the school’s Speech and Debate Team competed in the Boston Catholic Forensic League’s National Qualifier–a competition that drew over 250 students representing 28 schools, public and private, from Eastern Massachusetts.

During the competition, Kevin reached runoffs in the Declamation competition and Seba earned a spot at National Championships to be held in Milwaukee, WI in May for her performance in the Prose and Poetry event.

Meanwhile, Revere High qualified over a dozen students for State Championships in the Massachusetts Speech and Debate League with two regular season tournaments remaining. “The team has seem a series of strong performances through the first three quarters of the season, highlighted by sophomore Minnah Sheikh’s first place finish in Declamation at the Newton South Winterfest in January,” said Revere High teacher Mark Fellows. “The team’s looking forward to continuing successful showings at upcoming tournaments at Shrewsbury High and Needham High in March.”

Also, fifteen Revere High students that are part of the Model UN Club participated in the MIT Model UN Conference a week ago.

“The MIT Model UN Conference draws students from throughout the Bay State, across the country and around the globe to discuss solutions for issues of international concern,” said Fellows.

Throughout the conference Revere High students demonstrated a high level of skill at diplomatic protocol and thoughtful engagement with complex issues in collaboration with peers of wide-ranging backgrounds.

Special awards went to sophomore Rayan Riazi, earning an Honorable Mention as the delegate from Uruguay in ECOFIN, and senior Sarah Benhalima also receiving Honorable Mention for her representation of Canada in the Human Rights Council. Meanwhile, junior Jason Acosta won Best Delegate as Uruguay in High Commission for Refugees, and senior WallidSoukaki garnished the award for Best Delegate in the Security Council while representing Uganda.

Members of Revere High’s Model UN Club are currently in Beijing China to participate in a Model G20 Youth Leadership Summit. The Revere High students representing the school’s sophomore, junior and senior classes are spending this week working with students from over twenty countries around the world to learn more about global systems and build sustainable solutions for the future.