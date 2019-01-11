Obituaries 01-09-2019

Attorney James Page

Retired U.S. Treasury Dept. area manager, served on Revere School Committee from 1980 – 1982

Attorney James F. Page, Sr. died on Thursday, January 3 at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home following a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Mr. Page was just 28 days shy of his 85th birthday.

His funeral was conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere, on Tuesday, Jan. 8 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel on the Campus of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home. Interment followed at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Born, raised and educated in Revere, “Jimmy” lived almost his entire life in Revere. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Revere, Class of 1952, a 1956 alumnus of Boston College and an alumnus of N.E. School of Law.

He served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, from December of 1956 through July of 1963, earning the rank of Commander. During his term of service, he was a member of U.S. Naval Intelligence as a team member of “The Frogmen,” the prelude to the “Navy Seals.”

He returned to school shortly after being discharged from the Navy for a two-year stint with Boston State College, earning a master’s degree. He then began a working career with the Department of the Treasury from 1978 through 2003, retiring as area manager. Concurrently, he became immersed in the field of local politics and was successful as an elected member of the Revere School Committee from 1980-1982.

As a licensed realtor, he opened an office at his Revere residence for about five years.

A proud Catholic, he served as an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish Community and the former Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Beachmont. He was also a long-time member of the Revere Council, Knights of Columbus, #179.

He was the beloved husband of 46 years to the late Helen G. “Tootie” (Snow) Page, who passed on Dec. 19, 2009; the cherished father of Cynthia A. “Cindy” Page, Suzanne M. “Suzy” Kioussis and her late husband, Jorgo, all of Revere, James F. Page, Jr. and his wife, Kimberley of Lynn and Dorothy M. Morgan and her husband, Michael of Revere; the adored grandfather to Christina L. Page of Revere, Laura M. Cudoni of Woburn, Samantha P., Nicholas F., Jacqueline M. and James H. Kioussis, all of Revere, Joshua H., Matthew J., Jessica E. Page, all of Lynn, Michael J. and Catherine S. Morgan, both of Revere. He is also the dear brother to Edward G. Page, III of Revere and the late Dorothy Hanlon; loving son of the late Edward and Florence (Dwyer) Page. He is also lovingly survived by his faithful friend, Susan Armoian of Wilmington, his two great-grandchildren, Noah V. Page and Luigi Maringello and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Patient Activities Fund at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Jennie Cox

Active with her church, children and community

Jennie C. (Meli) Cox, a lifelong resident of Revere and a graduate of RHS, Class of 1940.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Jennie C. (Meli) Cox, who died on Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home after a long illness. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Jennie was a lifelong resident of Revere. She was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1940. Jennie married her one and only true love, Thomas Cox, and they remained in Revere, where they raised their family. Jennie was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her children. She was a dedicated mother and wife.

She was active with her children, church and community.

Jennie was a Prefect of St. Theresa’s Sodality, where she was a devoted member of the parish until it closed. She was also a member of St. Anthony’s Anthonian Club and a longtime volunteer at the Boy’s Club of Revere. She could also be found volunteering at the concession stand for Revere Little League. Jennie’s active participation was to help make a difference and she always made friends along the way.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Cox, loving mother of Jean T. Kalin of Revere and Terrence G. “Terry” Cox and his wife, Therese M. “Terry” of Lynnfield, adored Nane of Trevor T. Cox of Lynnfield and dear sister of the late Guy G. Meli. She is also lovingly survived by her sister in law, Marion Coughlan of South Weymouth and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Natalie Daley

Of Peabody, formerly of Revere

Natalie (Veglia) Daley of Peabody, formerly of Revere, died on Jan. 4.

The beloved wife of the late Nicholas Daley Sr., she was the devoted mother of Francis Monzione of Revere, Ruth Lamphier of Salem, Cathy Forgione and her husband, Edward of Peabody, Nicholas Daley Jr. and his wife, Kristine of Saugus and the late Michael Monzione; dear sister of Eleanor Hannigan, Nancy Rivers, Frank Veglia, Victor Veglia, Alfred Veglia, and the late Jennie Critch, Grace Daley, Florence Walsh, Louise Donnatelli, Angelo, Pat, and James Veglia. She was the cherished grandmother of eight, adoring great-grandmother of 21 and caring great- great-grandmother of two and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Florence Colanton

Adored her family and would do anything for them

Florence (Venditto) Colanton of Wakefield, formerly of Revere, passed away on Jan. 7 at the age of 84.

Florence grew up in Revere and graduated from Revere High in 1954. She adored her family dearly and would do anything for them. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Born and raised in Revere to the late Joseph Venditto and Jennie (Lauro) Venditto, she was the beloved wife of 61 years to Joseph Colanton, devoted mother of Dominic Colanton and his wife, Rose Marie of Wakefield and Jennifer Smith of Peabody; dear sister of Richard Venditto and his wife, Ellen of Stoneham, Dolores Young and her husband, Paul of Revere and the late Michael Venditto; cherished grandmother of Amanda Papa and her husband, Dan, Brianna Colanton and her fiancé, Patrick Downing,and Renee Watson and caring great grandmother of Nicholas Santilli and a soon to be great grandson. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Jonathan (Jon) Richard Aucella

August 30, 1976 — December 14, 2018

Our darling Jon, 42, of Hawthorne, Calif. passed away at his home on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

He was born in Boston on Aug. 30, 1976 and graduated from Georgetown High School in 1995.

In November of 1997, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Jon excelled in the Marines where he was promoted to Sergeant and earned many awards. He also completed the rigorous Scout Sniper Training at the top of his class in 1999. He dutifully and faithfully completed his term of service to our country in November of 2001.

After finishing his military Service, he earned his commercial plumbing and contractor’s license. He went to work for Pan-Pacific Plumbing and Mechanical, where, over the past 11 years, he became an experienced Journeyman Plumber.

During his time there, he earned the love and trust of many of his friends, fondly nicknamed, “Boston Jon.” He always felt very grateful about the company he worked for and the relationships he made, especially his friendship with Royal McMackin.

There was never a dull moment, as those who knew him will say. Jon was an avid skydiver, graduating from Parris Valley Skydiving School in April of 2014 and closing in on getting his instructors’ license. He also loved snowboarding, skiing and surfing with his oldest son, Adam, always teaching him his famous moves.

Jon’s personality was bigger than life. Handsome, proud and mischievous. He was the life of the party with his contagious laugh, heart-warming smile and those captivating blue eyes. However, his overriding devotion and priority was to his children. He cherished every moment with them and they with him. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

​He was the loving father of his three children: Adam Aucella, son of Kimberly Aucella and John and Cailyn Aucella, son and daughter of Vanessa Aucella, all of California; the beloved son of Judith (Brown) Horne and stepfather Stephen D. Horne of Georgetown and son of the late John R. Aucella; brother of Nicole Johnson and her husband, Jeffrey Johnson of Georgetown, best friend and brother of Adam Aucella of Nevada City, Calif. and half-brother of Eugenio Aucella of Pompano Beach, Fla.; uncle to Ava and Jenna Johnson of Georgetown, stepbrother of Jeffrey, Jarrod Horne and Jessica Horne Andrews and beloved friend and partner of Alessandra Zurawel of Hawthorne, Calif. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A funeral service was held at Douglas Funeral Home in El Segundo, Calif., on Dec. 22.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Parish located at 94 Andover St. Georgetown, Mass. A Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. with details on bereavement arrangements to follow.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations in Jonathan’s memory may be made to The Aucella Children College Fund and mailed to TD Bank, 62 Central St. Georgetown, MA 01833.

–

Richard P. ‘Dick’ ‘Sully’ Sullivan

Remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, love of sports and music and devotion to friends and family

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, Jan. 12 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere from 9:30 to 11 a.m., for Richard Paul “Dick” “Sully” Sullivan, who passed away on Dec. 24 following a long illness. He was 79 years old.

Following the visitation, a Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. and Winthrop Ave.) Revere at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in East Boston with his brothers, Francis, Joseph and John, and sister, Kathryn, he graduated from Boston College High School in 1957. Dick worked in Houston and Tripoli before returning home to the Boston area where he lived in Medford, Malden, Revere and Wakefield.

Dick was an avid skier, devoted supporter of Boston University Men’s Ice Hockey and a committed and active “Friend of Bill W.” with 37 years of sobriety and a dedication to sponsoring others.

Dick is remembered by all for his sense of humor, generosity, love of sports and music, and devotion to friends and family.

The devoted father of Coleen Sullivan Curry and her husband, Joseph, Megan Sullivan Toe and her husband, John and the late Mary Ellen “Molly” Sullivan, he was the adored grandfather to Caroline, Violet and William Curry, all of Atlanta, Ga.; cherished brother of Francis Joseph Sullivan and his wife, Esther of Woburn, formerly of Melrose, Kathryn M. Murphy of Saugus and her late husband, John, John L. Sullivan and his late wife, Irene of Ft. Myers, Fla., and dear son of the late Boston Firefighter Francis C. Sullivan and Mary A. (Cashman) Sullivan. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or by visiting www.alz.org.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

George Cirino

Owned ACE Employment Servies and ACE Employment Unlimmited for many years

George Cirino of Middleton, formerly of Revere, passed away on Jan. 5.

George loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. He worked very hard from a young age and was the owner of ACE Employment Services Inc. and ACE Employment Unlimited Inc. for many years. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

He was the beloved husband of Linda (Hill) Cirino. devoted father of Marc Cirino and his wife, Nicole of Rowley, Eric Cirino and his wife, Jill of Georgetown and Derek Cirino and his wife, Cheri of Rowley; dear brother of Rosalie Cordwell-Rizzo and her late husband, Richard; proud “Papa” to Brady, Drew, Bayleigh, Lucy, Bryce, and Carter and caring uncle of Kim, Karen, Brian, Cassandra, and Christopher. He is also survived many loving cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Susan Julian

Comcast employee for more than 30 years

Susan L. (Fraser) Julian of Everett passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1. She was 61 years old.

Susan loved visiting York, Maine, and Castle Island, but her favorite thing of all was spending time with her grandchildren. Susan was a devoted employee at Comcast for over 30 years.

She was the beloved wife of Leo Julian, the loving mother of Jill Generazzo and her husband, John, Renee Julian and her fiancé, Tim Caron, Amy Quinn and her husband, Ryan; devoted Nana of Juliana, Reilly and Adeline; dear sister of Herbert Fraser, Scott Fraser and the late Linda Fraser; daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Penney) Fraser and aunt of Joshua Fraser.

Funeral arrangements were by the Barile Family Funeral Home, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Susan’s memory to a charity of your choice.To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.

–

Wanda Montagna

Of Saugus, formerly of Somerville

Wanda A. Montagna of Saugus, formerly of Somerville, died suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 5 at Melrose Wakefield Hospital at the age of 68.

The daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Montagna, she was preceded in death by her big brother, Raymond. Wanda will be greatly missed by her daughter, Priscilla Montagna, and her lifelong partner of 47 years, Erasmo Nardone, both of Saugus. She was the loving sister of Anthony Montagna and his wife, Patricia of Somerville, Joseph C. Montagna of Oxford, Raymond Montagna of Somerville and her niece and nephews, Carolyn, Paul and Mark.

Wanda will be buried alongside her beloved grandfather Erasmo (Ghe-Ghe) Greco whom she adored and her big brother Raymond at St. Michaels Cemetery in Boston. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere MA 02151. Services and interment will be private. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Paul Mauras

Of Revere

Paul Mauras of Revere died on Dec. 29.

He was the beloved son of Augustine Mauras of Florida and Maria Testa of Revere; loving brother of Domenic Testa and his wife, Margaret of Revere, Anthony Mauras and his wife, Donna of Arizona, Jose Mauras and his wife, Dolores of Somerville and Pedro Mauras and his wife, Evelyn of Waltham; cherished father of Marianna and Mirabella Mauras and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Michelina DeVito

Of Revere

Michelina E. “Mickey” (Pesce) DeVito of Revere died on Dec. 30, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of the late Frank Pesce and Lugarda “Luggie” (Yebba) and the beloved wife of 66 years of the late John A. DeVito, Sr.; devoted mother of John A., Jr. of Revere, Darlene Powers and her husband, Joseph of Revere and Domenic P. and his wife, Susan of Lynnfield and the dear sister to seven sisters and two brothers. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren: Jenni and her husband, Michael Sinatra, Jessi Powers, Lauren DeVito and Matthew DeVito and by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Private services were held. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Scott Paradis

Of Revere

Scott Paradis of Revere, currently living in Londonderry, N.H., passed away on Jan. 4 at the age of 31.

He was the beloved son of Cindy Paradis-Giannelli and her husband, Mark Giannelli of Londonderry, NH, cherished brother of Chris Paradis. He is also survived by his step father Robert Stephens. The son of the late Paul Fierley, he was the adoring grandson of Joseph Paradis Sr. and Charlotte Paradis of Revere, dear nephew of Renee Kehoe of New Hampshire, Joseph Paradis Jr. of Maine, Dale Paradis and Tina Paradis, both of Revere, Dale Hughes, Darlene Fierley and Sue Fierley, all of New Hampshire, Frank Fierley of Cape Cod, and Scott Fierley of New Hampshire. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfigilio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday Jan. 12 at 12 noon followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A viewing will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.