Early Morning Fire at Three-Family on New Year’s Day

Firefighters responded to Thorton Street on Jan. 1 after reports of a structure fire at 12:32 a.m.

When crews arrived they found fire on the third floor of a triple-decker coming from the ceiling of the kitchen. The fire was burning in the void between the ceiling and the roof.

The fire department used an infrared camera to discover the fire in the ceiling. Crews pulled the ceiling open with hooks, and extinguished the fire with two 1 ¾ inch hoses.

“If not for the quick, aggressive interior attack of our firefighters, the fire would have continued spreading throughout the cockloft, burning the roof and dropping fire down into the walls of the building,” said Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright. “Rain was not much of a factor for this fire. Sometimes it can make it more difficult when the smoke is banking down from rain, or when the rain starts to freeze on the fire scene creating treacherous conditions for slip and fall accidents.

Last fire companies cleared the fire scene at 3:21 a.m.

The building sustained approximately $100,000 in damage, mostly to the third-floor apartment and hole cut in roof for ventilation purposes. The rest of the home received water and smoke damage. Three families were affected. Utilities were shut down to the building and deemed uninhabitable. The fire is under investigation with an undetermined cause, possibly electrical in nature.

Second alarm fire assistance came from Chelsea, Massport, Winthrop, Malden, and Everett. Approximately 35 firefighters on scene working at the two-alarm call.

Two firefighters working their first tour of fire duty were baptized by fire — Firefighter Michael DiMartino, and Daniel Doherty, IV. It was reported that both “probies” (probationary firefighters) performed admirably. They graduated fire academy Dec. 21, 2018.



