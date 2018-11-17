Remember Those in Need This Holiday Season

For the vast majority of Americans, the holiday season, which is now upon us is a joyous time when the abundance that life offers is most apparent in a wealthy nation such as ours.

But the sad reality for many of our fellow citizens is that the holiday season brings little, if any, joy. Those who are homeless or who are barely scraping by are in no position to take part in the traditional merriment that makes the holiday season so special and memorable for the rest of us.

So we ask that during this holiday season, those of us who are among the fortunate make a special effort, no matter how small, to do something that will brighten the holidays for those for whom the holiday season brings no joy.

Giving to others is the ultimate gift that we can give to ourselves. Psychologists tell us that being kind and generous to others makes the giver feel good in a way that exceeds any form of self-gratification.

We urge all of our readers to do something, no matter how small — as simple as a donation to Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army bellringers, local food pantries, to name a few — to help those who truly are in need this holiday season.