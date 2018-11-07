Obituaries 11-07-2018

Nina Sardo

Devoted wife, mother, and grandmother

Nina (Marchinko) Sardo of Boxford, formerly of Revere, passed peacefully on Nov. 5 after a long illness.

She was 85 years old.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to all. Her family was her Number One priority, she loved hosting family parties, and will forever be known for the best Fourth of July celebrations at her home on Haith Street in Revere, where she lived for more than 60 years.

Nina enjoyed travelling with her husband, the love of her life, to many countries. Music was another of her passions. It was common to see Nina cooking Sunday meals and listening to her favorite polka station on the radio. Nina was very proud of her Ukranian heritage. She will be forever in our hearts.

Born and raised in Malden to the late Nicholas Marchinko and Anna (Boruchoff), she was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Anthony (Chubby) Sardo (Founder of Mama Rosie’s Ravioli Company which is still owned and operated by the Sardo family); devoted mother of Nick Sardo and his wife, Kim of Gloucester, Roseann Errico and her husband, Robert of Boxford, Nina Edo and her husband, Sam of Boxford and the late Charles Sardo; cherished grandmother of Anthony and his wife, Caitlin, Nikola, Chris, Allie, Bella, and Leo and dear sister of the late Walter Marchinko, Mary Kushlin, and Arthur Marchinko. She was the adoring sister in law to RoRo and her husband, Joseph Cattoggio and Vincent Tagliamonte and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere on Friday, Nov. 9, at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to greet the family at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St, Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Louise Milano

Of Revere

Louise (Festa) Milano of Revere died at the age of 89.

Louise worked in the bakery at Stop and Shop for many years. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

She was the loving wife of Vincent A. Milano for 68 years of marriage, devoted mother of Vincent J. Milano and his wife, Vivian of Georgetown, Robert Milano and his wife, Mary Jo of Lynnfield and John Milano and his wife, Margaret of Salem, N.H.; dear sister of Theresa Petrilli of Winthrop and the late Florence Penachio, Helen Toto, Anthony Festa, Joseph Festa, William Malio, Joseph Malio, Mary Melchionno, Gerald Malio and his surviving wife, Ruth. She was the cherished grandmother of Heather Bisset and her husband, Jason, Stephanie Shepherd and her husband, Brad, Vincent Milano and his wife, Megan, Nicole Milano, Sophia Milano, Alyssa Milano and Bianca Milano. She is also survived by seven loving great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association atwww.alz.org For guest book, please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Anthony Moschella

Managed Revere Water Department

Anthony “Mushy” Moschella of Revere passed away at the age of 84 on Oct. 6.

Anthony, better known as “Mushy,” worked for the City of Revere as a manager for the water department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved nature and a U.S. Army veteran who loved his country and his family.

He was the beloved husband of Anna (Giacalone), devoted father of Anthony Moschella and his wife, Kathleen of Nahant, Sharon DelMastro and her husband, Willam of Melrose and Richard Moschella and his husband, James Kontnier of New York City; loving son of Alfonso and Concetta (D’Agenio) of Italy and dear brother of the late Mary Squibb, Michael Moschella, Jean Rizzo, Rita Ferullo, Joseph Moschella, Rose Brown, Gerard Moschella and Louise Russo and the loving grandfather of seven. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association: www.act.alz.org For guestbook, please visit: www.bounfiglio.com.

–

Ralph Capobianco

Avid Boston Braves fan and retired

Mass. State employee

Ralph Capobianco of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 5 at the age of 101.

Ralph was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of World War II, an employee of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and an avid Boston Braves fan.

Ralph was born in Boston on Dec. 4, 1916, to Antonio and Angelina (DeAngelis) Capobianco. He was the beloved husband of the late Raffaela (Giarla) Capobianco; devoted father of Anthony Capobianco of Winthrop, Angeline Cortes and Margaret Capobianco, both of Newton and James Capobianco and Gino Capobianco, both of Winthrop. He was predeceased by seven siblings and was the cherished grandfather of Anthony Capobianco, Andrew Capobianco, Ricardo Cortes, Cristina Cortes, Gabriel Sholder, Rafael Sholder and Tino Capobianco, adored great-grandfather of Antonia and Rocco, and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Ralph’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home 971 Saratoga St., East Boston, on Friday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of Ralph’s life will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Serenity Chapel of the Memorial Home followed by a funeral procession to Woodlawn Cemetery where Ralph will be laid to rest beside his beloved Raffaela. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit ruggieromh.com