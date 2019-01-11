Police Briefs 01-09-2019

Police News

EAST BOSTON MAN TAKES OUT BUILDINGS

An East Boston man was taken to the hospital on Dec. 29 after taking out two buildings, four cars and a lot of peace of mind.

Around 2:15 a.m., the man was driving southbound on North Shore Road when he jumped the curb, hit a pole and went airborne in his car.

The man hit a building in mid-air and then came down on three cars. One of the cars he came down on, was pushed ahead, hitting a fourth car.

That fourth car then careened into another building, causing it fresh damage.

In the end, the man had done a supreme amount of property damage.

He was rushed to the hospital from the scene, and was in serious condition, but is believed to have been okay.

Police said there could be more charges coming.

Cristobal Hernandez, 39, of East Boston, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

SHOTS FIRED

Police are investigating a series of shots from a firearm that rang out on Dolphin Avenue around 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 28.

The ShotSpotter system activated and several calls came into the station for gunshots in the area. Police responded and, after a search, found evidence of gunfire on the ground. Based on an investigation, police have identified a couple of suspects, but no arrests have been made.

The matter is still under investigation.

WRONG PLACE

One New Hampshire woman was arrested on Jan. 2 when police came to a Vane Street home to investigate harassing phone calls.

Police responded to the home around 5 p.m. for someone that was making harassing phone calls to the home repeatedly.

Officer were taking down the information, and interviewed another woman that was in the home.

Unfortunately, when they took her information, she had outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Gwen Marie Lancey, 49, of Milton, N.H., was arrested on one warrant.

ARREST Report

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

James J. Irving, 48, of Lynn, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY, DEC. 29

Hector Emilio Hernandez, 24, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of assault wth intent to murder by means of a firearm and illegal possession of firearm without an FID card.

TUESDAY, JAN. 1

Hamdi Ali El-Dib, 61, of East Boston, was arrested on a charge of indecent assault and battery upon a person over the age of 14.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2

Crismael D. Lithgow, 19, of 271 Fenno St., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of sending or reading an electronic message.

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

Miguel A. Santana, 56, of 843 North Shore Road, was arrested on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 and assault and battery upon a family or household member.

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

Nelson J. Aguilar, 24, of 120 Marshall St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order.

Joseph M. Dellorfano, 22, of 165 Mountain Ave., was arrested on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.