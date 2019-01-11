New Master Plan Discussion, Jan. 15

It’s something that hasn’t been done in this city since 1971 and it’s something the Revere Planning Office wants to see everyone in the community get involved with – a master plan for the city, also known as Next Stop, Revere.

The city kicks off the planning process on Jan. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rumney Marsh Academy, 140 American Legion Highway.

“Prior to 1971 the last master plan was in 1958,” said Techrosette Lang, the city planner. “Today, It’s been over four decades and it’s a pretty pivotal time with all the development that’s happening, the population growth and regional trends in general.”

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) will work with the city in preparing the final plan to be completed in the Winter of 2020. There will also be a steering committee and community members at large. The process is likely to last a year.

At the kick-off open house event MAPC will share with the community members all the content areas of the plan such as: transportation, open space and recreation, sustainability, housing issues, types and affordability, economic development, what anchor tenants are wanted in the community, to job opportunities, public health (from substance abuse to healthy living issues), infrastructure and environment issues, Revere Beach, cultural diversity, zoning and land use.

“The master plan itself is a guide for land use. There are many things a master plan is not. It’s a strategic plan and a framework. It’s not a zoning bylaw. It’s a way for the city and the community at large to understand where it may want to invest its resources going forward,” Lang said. “It’s not setting anything in stone.”

At the end of the project each person who attends will also get a packet of information, including a summary of everything over the course of the plan. The information will be translated into English, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Haitian Creole and Khmer.

“There are significant efforts being made to encourage as many people with different backgrounds to participate,” Lang said.

“It’s a chance for us to see who we are,” said Bob O’Brien, director of economic development for the city.

Stay connected to the project through www.revere.org.