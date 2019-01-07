Keefe, Guinasso Seek to Formulate Short-Term Rental Ordinances for City

City Councillors Patrick KeCity Councillors Patrick Keefe and Arthur Guinasso said there has been a steady increase in the number of homes and condominiums that are being purchased in Revere for the sole purpose of operating short-term rental businesses.

“We’re working with the city solicitor to draft an ordinance that has some teeth to it, one that we can implement in Revere to help protect residents and legitimize the short-term rentals,” said Keefe.

The Ward 4 councillor said he is closely following Airbnb’s lawsuit against the City of Boston where officials are trying to implement new regulations for short-term rentals.

“We’re kind of waiting to see how that lawsuit pans out,” said Keefe. “And last Friday, Governor Baker signed a new short-term rental state law [that will take effect on July 1] and that’s something we’re also looking at as we move forward on this matter,” said Keefe.

Keefe said currently there is no city ordinance for Airbnb rentals. “And there are probably close to 100 properties listed on Airbnb that are in Revere,” he noted.

Guinasso, the Ward 3 councillor, said he has seen a proliferation of Airbnb rentals in his neighborhood.

“You see rowdiness and people parking all over the place,” said Guinasso. “More importantly we’re seeing the destruction of the neighborhood structure. You no longer have a neighborhood, you now have a business with transients coming and going, but never having an identity with the neighborhood.”

Guinasso said he often sees vehicles with out-of-state licenses parked on his street. “People are renting out their entire home on a weekly basis, very short-term. A person buys a property and sees it as a way to make a lot of money. I think these short-term rentals are very harmful to the neighborhood and to the quality of life for our residents. This is completely unacceptable.”

The Council has placed the matter before its zoning committee. Both Guinasso and Keefe said there would be a public meeting before any vote is taken on Airbnb regulations in Revere.