Obituaries 12-26-2018

Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera

With her sister in heaven

Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera of Revere was called to be with her sister in heaven on Dec. 12.

She was the loving daughter of Rosibel Rivera and Edgar Mejia of Revere; adoring granddaughter of Gabriel A. Mejia Reyes and Maria A. Quijada Melgar and Maria M. Guardado and Tomas Rivera Miranda and the beloved sister of the late Adriana Michel Mejia-Rivera. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Our hearts ache knowing that we will not get to see your beautiful smile anymore. We love and miss you and we will never be the same without you.

A visitation was held at the Most Holy Redeemer Parish, 65 London St. in East Boston followed by a Funeral Mass. Interment will take place in El Salvador at a later date.

Mejia-Rivera, Natasha Nicole de Revere fue llamada a estar con su hermana en el cielo el 12 de diciembre de 2018. Amada hija de Rosibel Rivera y Edgar Mejia de Revere. Adorable nieta de Gabriel A. Mejia Reyes y Maria A. Quijada Melgar, y Maria M. Guardado y Tomas Rivera Miranda. Amada hermana de la difunta Adriana Michel Mejia-Rivera. También sobrevivieron muchas tías, tíos y primos amorosos. Nuestros corazones duelen al saber que no volveremos a ver tu hermosa sonrisa. Te amamos y extrañamos y nunca seremos iguales sin ti. Una visita se llevará a cabo en la parroquia Santisimo Redentor, 65 London St. en East Boston, de 5:00 pm a 7:00 pm, seguida de una misa fúnebre a las 7:00 pm. Los familiares y amigos están invitados. El entierro tendrá lugar en El Salvador en una fecha posterior. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Adriana Michel Mejia-Rivera

Gone too soon

Adriana Michel Mejia-Rivera of Revere was called to heaven to be with the lord on Dec. 9.

She was the loving daughter of Rosibel Rivera and Edgar Mijia of Revere; cherished granddaughter of Gabriel A. Mejia Reyes and Maria A. Quijada Melgar and Maria M. Guardado and Tomas Rivera Miranda; dear sister of the late Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera and Is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Our Adriana was taken from us to soon. She will always hold a special place in our hearts. We love and miss you and we will never be the same without you.

A visitation was held at the Most Holy Redeemer Parish, 65 London St. in East Boston on Monday Dec. 17 followed by a Funeral Mass. Interment will take place in El Salvador at a later date. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

Mejia-Rivera, Adriana Michel de Revere fue llamada al cielo para estar con El Señor el 9 de diciembre del 2018. Amada hija de Rosibel Rivera y Edgar Mejia de Revere. Querida nieta de Gabriel A. Mejia Reyes y Maria A. Quijada Melgar, y Maria M. Guardado y Tomas Rivera Miranda. Querida hermana de la difunta Natasha Nicole Mejía-Rivera. También sobrevivieron muchas tías, tíos y primos amorosos. Nuestra Adriana nos fue arrebatada a nosotros pronto. Ella siempre tendrá un lugar especial en nuestros corazones. Te amamos y extrañamos y nunca seremos iguales sin ti. El lunes 17 de diciembre de 2018, de 5:00 pm a 7:00 pm, se llevará a cabo una visita a la parroquia Santisimo Redentor, 65 London St, en East Boston, seguida de una misa fúnebre a las 7:00 pm. Los familiares y amigos están invitados. El entierro tendrá lugar en El Salvador en una fecha posterior.

–

Concetta Brogan

Of Revere

Concetta Brogan of Revere died on Dec. 19 at the age of 81.

The beloved mother of Theresa Testa and her husband, Carl of Winthrop, she was the loving daughter of the late John and Fannie Wilcox. dear sister of John Wilcox, Cathy Rowe, Mary Wilcox and the late Agnes Wilcox; cherished grandmother of Carl Testa and his wife, Noelle Lacorte, Maria Testa and husband, Paul Giangregorio, Christopher Testa, Jonathan and his wife, Ana Testa, Jessica Testa and Kyle Testa and adored great grandmother of Isabella, Andrew, Carl, Jackie, Gianna and Manuella. She is also survived by Deborah Wilcox, mother of Joe Wilcox and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 27 at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by prayer service at 11 a.m. Friends and relatives are kindly invited. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Hank Andreoli

Proprietor of A&E Trucking and Pioneer Express

Hank Andreoli of Salem, N.H., formerly of Saugus, died on Dec. 20.

Hank was a Vietnam veteran serving in 173rd Airborne Brigade, recipient of the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was the proprietor of A&E trucking and Pioneer Express trucking companies.

Hank will be truly missed by all who knew him.

The beloved husband of Joanne (Savignano), he was the devoted father of Carmen Andreoli and his wife, Katya of Florida and Dr. Angela Gallagher and her husband, Greg of New Hampshire; dear brother of Albert and his wife, Sandra of Virginia, Bill and Maryann, Elvira Stefanilo and her husband, Tony and Mary Hanson, all of New Hampshire and the cherished grandfather of Aliana and Daniella. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Entombment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

James Ciampa

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

James Ciampa of Revere, formerly of East Boston, died on Dec. 18 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was 81 years old.

The son of the late Carmine and Maria (Ciampa) Ciampa, Jim was born and raised in East Boston before moving to Revere. He served in the U.S Army and worked many years shipping medical equipment and as manager at the Post Office Sq Parking.

He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Patricia A. (Maggio); devoted father of John of Cambridge and Christopher of Saugus; dear brother of Carmine Ciampa and his wife, Joanna of Lynnfield, and the late John, Fred, Ralph, Theresa Brutza, Grace Mangiafico, Caroline DiBiase, and Joseph Ciampa and is also survived by two loving sisters in-law, Betty Ciampa and Netta Ciampa and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis Tenn. 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr Tampa, Fla. 33607. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Marilyn Ann Lanzo Paul

Dec. 21, 1935 — Dec. 17, 2018

In the early morning hours of Dec. 17, 2018, four days before her 83rd birthday, Marilyn Ann Lanzo Paul, surrounded by her family, passed from this earthly life. Born Dec.21, 1935 in Boston, MA. to Irene Elizabeth (Case) and Rocco A.Lanzo, Marilyn lived in Revere, MA. until 21 years when she began traveling as an Air Force wife with her high school boyfriend turned husband, Richard D. Paul, also of Revere, MA. Marilyn was a graduate of Revere High School (1953) and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from New England Deaconess in 1957.

Marilyn and Dick (Richard Paul) married on December 2, 1956 and moved to San Antonio, Texas once he was commissioned in 1957. In their 62 years of marriage, the two were partners in raising their daughters, building careers, and travelling the world. At most bases, Marilyn worked in nursing and became an expert in leadership and intravenous therapy. Wherever they traveled, she served as a volunteer for family services. Upon USAF retirement and for 25 years, Marilyn became a full-time quilter, a part-time quilting teacher, and a dedicated volunteer with the Assistance League of San Pedro, Calif.

In 2010, Mum Paul moved with her lifetime love to New Braunfels, TX to be closer to their daughters and their families. Soon after settling in Gruene Lake Village, Marilyn continued quilting gifts of love (hugs) for family and friends and became an active volunteer for Hope Hospice until her vibrant health was affected over the past months by strokes.

Her peaceful passing in her own home surrounded by family was made possible by the compassionate and skilled caregivers from Hope Hospice and ComeForCare in New Braunfels.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard D Paul, Col. USAF (Ret), daughters; Beth Paul Wolpman and husband, Anthony “AJ” Wolpman of San Marcos, TX and Brenda Paul Asmus and husband, Wolfgang C. Asmu, Col. USAF (Ret) of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Zachary W. Asmus, Jessica Wolpman Bian and husband, Kevin Bian of Paris, France; Ben Asmus and wife, Taryn Arrington Asmus of The Dalles, OR; Jillian Wolpman; and Maren Asmus of San Marcos, TX; great grandchildren, Taylor Asmus, Zoé Bian, and Daniel Asmus; brother, Stanley J Lanzo of Chattanooga, TN and sister, Carol Lanzo Anderson of Saugus, MA; brother and sisters-in-law, Russell and Barbara Paul of Atlanta, GA and Joan Paul of Bedford, MA; many beloved and loving nieces and nephews and dear familyfriends.

A Celebratory Service will held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 3039 Ranch Rd. 12, San Marcos, TX on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hope Hospice, 611 South Walnut, New Braunfels, TX, 78130.