The Point of Pines Yacht Club’s Commodore Lineage

Recently the Point of Pines Yacht Club held a Christmas Party and they had the honor to have 4 of the former commodores and the currant in attendance. The officers and members of the PPYC are to say the least very family oriented. The members for the most part go generations deep and the friendships are long lasting, due to their common interest of boating, but mostly because of their warmhearted personalities. The yacht club that is tucked away in the Point of Pines area of Revere is truly a hidden treasure. It has a beautiful private beach area for members and a quick entrance to the harbor for the boaters and a parking lot. The yacht club is very pro community, always willing to lend a hand when necessary and always extending a warm welcome to new members and their families, and hosting community events, like Row -Row -Row to raise funds to fight autism.

A mention of congratulations to Vice Commodore and soon to be Commodore in 2019 Jay Bolton.

Interested in becoming a member or just a social member just drop by 28 Rice Ave in Revere, or call 781-284-9717.