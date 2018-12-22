Maniscalco to Intern with Sen Markey

Marc Maniscalco will be putting his background of community service to work when he begins interning for U.S. Sen. Edward Markey on Jan. 7, 2019.

He’ll be working in Markey’s legislative office in Boston at the JFK Building, joining one of three internship teams.

Maniscalco, son of Michael and Dawn Maniscalco of Prince Street, hopes to become a lawyer some day, but wants to soak in as much as he can about government. He is now in his senior year at Emmanuel College where he’s focused on American studies, and is applying to Suffolk Law School.

“The good part of politics is getting to help people,” Maniscalco said, citing that Markey has a good record of helping people, including legislation for children with disabilities and their medical care. Maniscalco is also happy with Markey’s legislation to lessen the burden of student loans.

“I always like to put an emphasis on community service,” he said. “This is a way to do it on a bigger scale.”

Since he was a student at Revere High School (Class of 2015), Maniscalco has been an active volunteer in the community — first, as a Sunday school teacher at Christian Assembly Church in Somerville and as a CATCH volunteer at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Boston. While there, he made sure patients and their families had an enjoyable and memorable holiday party. He also distributed and delivered turkeys to families of the health center. He’s also been a camp counselor with the Revere Parks and Recreation, working with youth in Grades K-8. Maniscalco also went on a service trip to assist the homeless in San Diego. There, he assembled care packages at a local food bank.

Maniscalco attended the National Youth Leadership Forum: Law and CSI, George Mason University and Envision: Intensive Law and Trial at Stanford University.

The more he studies, the more Maniscalco wants to be involved in politics.

“I just want to get deeper in to how it works,” he said, adding that he thinks of the potential some day to maybe run for office. For now he’s ready to work with Markey’s constituents and the veterans served by his office.