Fire Displaces Six on Mill Street

Residents of 30 Mill St. were awakened early Tuesday morning by a smoke alarm and the Christmas tree ablaze.

The Revere Fire Department responded to a 911 call at the grey two-and a half story home. When they arrived smoke and flames were showing, venting from a couple of windows.

“I believe there was a 9-year-old girl sleeping in the living room where the fire started. She woke up and saw the Christmas tree on fire. We are not sure of the cause of that, but it was possibly electric,” said Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright.

Everyone got out of the home safely and Bright commended his department for doing a great job knocking the fire down. The damage appears to be heaviest on the first floor.

“The second floor would have been alright, but they had to cut the utilities,” Bright said.

Senior Deputy Chief Jim Cullen was the incident commander. Capt. Mark Wolfgang and a trooper for the state fire marshal’s office were called in to do the fire investigations.

Six people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.