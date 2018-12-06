Sports 12-05-2018

NEC all-star

recognition for

RHS football players

Post-season accolades were accorded to eight members of the Revere High football team, which compiled a sterling, overall record of 7-4 and finished in second place in the Central Division of the Northeastern Conference with a 4-1 division mark.

Six Patriots, the second-highest total of any Central Division team after division champ Gloucester, were named to the Central Division All-Star squad:

Senior captains Frank Sims, Devin Mathias, and Darius McNeil and sophomore placekicker Rayan Riazi, junior linebacker Zack Furlong, and junior quarterback Jonathan Murphy.

In addition, two Patriots, senior captain Zack Carifeo and senior wide receiver Eric Bua, received Honorable Mention honors.

“This was a great group of players and leaders of our team,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli. “Their selection to the Central all-star team was well-deserved.”