Police Briefs 12-05-2018

MAN SHOT IN FERNWOOD HOME

Revere Police are investigating an incident on Fernwood Avenue where a man was shot with a firearm on Nov. 28.

Around 10:40 p.m., several units responded to a call for a man who had been shot inside his home with a firearm. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are actively investigating the incident and indicated that someone had shot the man and fled.

ARMED ROBBERY DURING DRUG BUY

A man who was trying to buy marijuana from two people at Louis Pasteur Park in Beachmont was robbed at knifepoint on Monday, Nov. 26.

Around 7:18 p.m., police were called to the park and found the victim with minor injuries. He said he had come to the park to meet two people to buy marijuana. Instead of reefer, he got robbed. He said one of the men had a knife and assaulted him.

He was robbed of his money.

Police are actively involved in the investigation.

SHOTS FIRED ON HILLSIDE

Revere Police found evidence of several shots fired into a home and vehicles on Hillside Avenue last Monday, Nov. 26.

Around 3:25 p.m., police were called to the street for a call of shots being fired in the area. Officers found that vehicles and homes had apparently been hit with gunshots, but no ballistics evidence was found.

The matter is actively under investigation.

SECOND TIME AROUND

A Lynn man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday, Nov. 26, and that after his licensed was suspended for the same infraction.

Around 11:20 a.m., police were called to Ocean Avenue where a man had tried to flee from a motor vehicle accident. As the man tried to flee, though, he ran across State Police Troopers, who detained him.

Revere Police matched the accident with the man, and he was arrested after being found to be intoxicated.

Vladimir Usanov, 46, of Lynn, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, operating under the influence of alcohol while have a suspended license for OUI, and possession of an open container.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Police arrested a Boulevard man on Sunday after he was found to be allegedly driving drunk on North Shore Road.

Around 10:41 p.m., police on routine patrol at North Shore Road found the man driving without his lights on. After a short investigation, he was found to be driving erratically and crossing the center lines.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and the man was arrested when he was found to be intoxicated.

Alejandro Rojas-Vasquez, 33, of 540 Boulevard, was charged with OUI, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, lights violation and marked lanes violation.

ARREST Report

MONDAY, NOV. 26

Jessica L. Brandt, 30, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of shoplifting.

THURSDAY, NOV. 29

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of failing to stop for a traffic control signal.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

JichaoQiu, 65, of Malden, was arrested on a charge of larceny of property over $1200.

SUNDAY, DEC. 2

